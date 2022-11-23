A holiday traditional recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love

If you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe may not only be good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.

Photo by Pixabay

Apple Cranberry Casserole Ingredients

4 Cups Apples sliced

2 Cups Raw cranberries

1/2 Cup white sugar

1/2 Cup water

Mix and place into baking dish.

This recipe is actually from my mother in law, so every time I make it I think of her. I do make adjustments to my recipe when concocting this dish. I like to use Gala apples because of the combo of both sweet and sour flavors. Any apple type will work wonderfully. I have also recently cut back on the sugar amount, because I prefer tasting the flavors of all the other ingredients such as the oatmeal, cranberries and the nuts. With less sugar, there is a less dominating “rich sweet” flavor in this dish.

Photo by FitLifeTravel

Oatmeal Nut Topping

1 stick melted butter (1/2 cup) or Vegetable spread

1/4 Cup brown sugar

1 1/2 Cup raw oatmeal

1/2 Cup flour (cornstarch or coconut flour)

1/2 Cup pecan pieces (or walnuts)

Blending the topping is important, because this is what sets off the burst of flavor! You now can add melted butter or spread to the dry mixture and toss until topping is crumbly and then spread over the top of the apple cranberry mix. I prefer to use Earth Balance, a plant based spread in place of the margarine or butter. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees. Remove the dish from oven using oven gloves or pot holders and allow dish to cool and set.

Photo by FitLifeTravel

This holiday treat can be used as a side dish in place of cranberries at your Thanksgiving meal or you can enjoy it as a dessert and add a scoop of ice cream on your plate. Believe me, you can’t have just one piece. You might also enjoy this as a morning treat with coffee or a mid afternoon snack.

If you have smaller containers and need to satisfy your own sweet tooth, then you can cut the recipe in half. I keep the remaining casserole dish in the refrigerator, and when I am ready for another piece, it’s just as delicious when you warm it up in the microwave.

Food always makes the holiday season brighter! Holidays are special to me because it brings family and friends together especially to enjoy a meal and cookies together. When sharing special moments with loved ones, it also creates wonderful memories that last a lifetime! This is what Christmas is all about. The apple cranberry casserole dish could be a holiday nice gift for a neighbor or friend. Or if you have holiday potluck parties at work, this would be one of the popular dishes.

It is said that music brings people together, but I tend to say that food brings folks together! If you enjoy holiday and seasonal recipes like this, then you may enjoy these treats and dishes for any time of the year! There is so much chaos going on in the world these days, let’s make it a point to spread cheer and happiness vibes to everyone around us! Go out and enjoy the bright lights, sounds, and smells of this holiday season!