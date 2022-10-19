These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in Florida

FitLifeTravel

The weather temperatures are down and the activities are going up! Autumn season in the sunshine state is truly a wonderful time of year. It’s a time when you can work in the yard, do more walking, and go exploring in the local area nature parks. The month of October is not only for Halloween pumpkins and candy; but is a great opportunity to delve into our natural Florida environment.

There are plenty of preserves and parks in the local area. The nature in Florida offers something really special. If you’ve ever spent time in the midst of these nature spots and parks, you will know what I mean. People experience different emotions and feelings while spending time in these settings. You may experience a sense of calm, peace, and tranquility.

But peaceful serenity is not the only occurrence that will tap into your senses. You may encounter some wildlife such as birds including egrets, anhinga, wood storks, and ibis to name a few. Of course as you venture through these primitive landscapes you must always be aware of alligators or other wild animals.

So please enjoy these beautiful nature landscapes and parks below.

Robinson Preserve:

The preserve is located in Northwest Bradenton and is home to numerous birds and wildlife. The park has expanded in recent years and is now made up of about 682 acres that consist of a mix of preserved mangrove, tidal marsh, and former agricultural lands. You’ll find both smooth paved and neatly groomed gravel hiking paths which are great for hiking and biking!

See the virtual tour of this park next: Take a stroll through this peaceful Florida park, Bradenton's hidden gem.

De Soto National Memorial:

Take a stroll through time in this historical national monument located nearby Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. Hernando de Soto’s landing on Florida’s west coast in 1539 didn’t come without battles, destruction, and death. The Spanish soldier set out on a journey that would become the beginning of the colonization of La Florida. You can walk in the footsteps of time on the Memorial Trail through the mangrove forest at this interesting and beautiful park.

Neal Preserve:

Consisting of 120 acres of wetland preserves and big adventures, Neal Preserve is the perfect escape. Indulge yourself in complete nature and enjoy the mangrove forests, shell trails, and climb the tower to see beautiful views! This coastal habitat landscape is located just outside of Anna Maria Island. So, if you are visiting AMI, you might wish to escape to this nature paradise for one day!

Tom Bennett Park:

There is just something so calming about the sight of pure nature. Enjoy the reflections on the water or the singing birds at Tom Bennett Park. This park is conveniently located in Bradenton and offers nature walk paths, disc golf, and a playground pavilion. And always remember, you don't necessarily have to go far to find incredible beauty and outdoor exploration. Sometimes you can find it in your own back yard.

Lake Manatee State Park:

This state park is exploding with natural habitat that offers a feel of the real old Florida. Here you will find plenty of pine flatwoods and sand pine scrub, along with depression marshes and hardwood forest. The hiking trails are easy and mostly short in distance, but present endless nature and beauty! Lake Manatee State Park offers a vast array of outdoor fun and activities including canoe and kayaks, as well as camping! There are no Manatees here as the name might suggest. The picnic area is the ideal setting to enjoy lunch under the mature canopy oak trees shading the recreation area.

The sunshine state has some of the most beautiful parks to experience in the nation. The adventure is endless while exploring these amazing parks and preserves. So if you are looking to add some history and exuberance to the Halloween season, then treat yourself to an excursion into these amazing parks.

The sunshine state has some of the most beautiful parks to experience in the nation. The adventure is endless while exploring these amazing parks and preserves. So if you are looking to add some history and exuberance to the Halloween season, then treat yourself to an excursion into these amazing parks.