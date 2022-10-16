Las Vegas, NV

A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas

One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNrAA_0iaHBgKp00
Valley of FIre State ParkFitLifeTravel

This Nevada State Park consists of approximately 46,000 acres and plenty to explore. With so much to discover, you will find all the interesting history along with the eye pleasing beauty all in one park. The beauty isn’t the only unique feature of this park however; you will also see the remnants from years past here. It is quite a remarkable sight to see the rock carvings known as petroglyphs on several boulders and rocks. According to experts, the carvings primarily mean hunting, gathering, and cultivating. These markings were left by the early Native Americans that occupied this area years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOXYG_0iaHBgKp00
PetroglyphsFitLifeTravel

The decorated reddish rock formations contain the drawings of various images. The petroglyphs are said to date as far back as 2000-4000 years. The fiery looking red sandstone cliffs were formed as a result of shifting sand dunes during the dinosaur age (150 million years). The earth moving, uplifting and erosion has now created this present landscape. The red colors throughout the park are a result of iron oxide in the rocks. You will find variations of stunning rock shapes and color designs within the rocks throughout the entire park.

There are numerous unique features all around Valley of Fire. These include the following points of interest:

Mouse’s Tank:

This area is named after an outlaw who used this area as a hideout during the 1890s. This area is a natural basin and can hold rain water collections for many months. As you wander along the hiking trail that leads you to Mouse’s Tank, you will find several large boulders that contain the prehistoric petroglyphs. The early humans roaming this area during this time include the Pueblo peoples. Their approximate span of occupation dates from 300 BC to 1150 AD.

Seven Sisters area:
Several beautiful rock formations easily seen from the road as you journey through the valley.
Beehives:
The Beehives are amazing sandstone formations with geological layers or beds that are engraved in the rock representing the angles of wind and water over a period of time.
Arch Rock areas
Over millions of years, the buildup materials of sediment and sandstone formed. The remaining arch is as a result of erosion from wind and water weakening the rock sand. This point of interest is a very fragile structure and no climbing is allowed.
Fire Wave
The Fire Wave trail is a highlight of the Valley of the Fire and one of the easiest hiking trails in the park. The trail is a 1.5 mile round trip lightly trafficked pathway that features a striking landscape with beautiful wild flowers and rock formation patterns and views.
More Points Of Interest at Valley of Fire
· Petrified Logs
· Rainbow Vista
· White Domes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDgp3_0iaHBgKp00
Valley of Fire State ParkFitLifeTravel

Valley of Fire State Park also allows camping at first come first serve. There are two campgrounds and a combined total of 72 units. There are also RV Camping sites as well. Rock climbing is allowed but is limited to designated areas within the park.

Valley of Fire State Park Information

Hours: Open daily from sunrise to sunset with 24-hour access to campgrounds.
Entrance Fees (see all park fees) $10.00 per car
Contact 702-397-2088 P.O. Box 515
Overton, NV 89040

The brilliance of desert landscape such as Valley of Fire State Park may surprise you. The vibrant red colors, shapes, and caves make this park an amazing experience full of discovery and exploration. With plenty of easy hiking trails, camping options, and historical significance, you will find this red fiery desert a wonderland of adventure!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
