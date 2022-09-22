These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.

FitLifeTravel

You may think that the summer season has ended, but in the sunshine state, everyday is a beach day. For many people, all seasons here are full of making memories of fun times with family, enjoying picnics, barbecues and lemonade!

Now that you can pretty much visit the beach anytime, let’s take a look at all the fun activities you can do as well. Remember, the following items listed below are the activities besides relaxing that you can do on the beach. Check out these ideas for fun:

Walking or running

Play volleyball

Play frisbee

Build sand castles

Swim

Jetski

Windsurf

Beach yoga

Shark tooth hunting

Check out this related trending video now! Shark Tooth Hunting

Whether you are some of the folks making plans for fall and winter travel or a local, you might want to take a look at checking out these three amazing beaches on the gulf coast!

Note: Since there is extensive construction going on along Interstate 75 in 2022 and beyond, you may find visiting other beaches in the Tampa area, Pinellas County, or Venice beaches to have easier access.

Beautiful Beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast

1.Siesta Key Beach:

Siesta Key Beach is located on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida. This is the beach of all beaches! It’s the beach you dream of with wide spaces of beautiful white sand of which the sand is cool to the touch. On some other local beaches, during the scorching days of summer, the sand can be very hot to walk on. Not here, the sand at Siesta Beach is cool and very fine.

FitLifeTravel

Sand at this beach is comprised of Quartz and has a luxurious and cool feel to the feet! You might also enjoy the interesting Drum Circle gathering happening every Sunday evening around Sunset. This is the traditional Siesta Key Beach Drum Circle where people gather in a large circle and a few folks will be playing instruments and beach goers can hula hoop or dance.

See this trending story next: Spend a day at Sarasota's top beach | Siesta Key complete with waves, sand castles, and shopping

2. Manatee Beach:

At this beach area, you'll find a large unpaved parking lot which is easily accessible and parking is free. Remember that this beach does not have all the bells and whistles as other touristy beaches. Which is exactly how I like it! You will find additional shops, boutiques and restaurants available as you travel south. There are a handful of free parking areas as well. During certain times of the year, you may get to see Sand Art displays.

FitLifeTravel

3. Clearwater Beach:

This spectacular beach area is one of the most highly visited beach in the nation. It certainly has a lot to offer in terms of beach fun and activity. Located in Clearwater, Florida; you'll enjoy gorgeous wide sandy beach areas and sparking light colored sand. Here you can enjoy fun in the sun, build sand castles, and have a picnic on the beach. You'll find plenty of beach shopping in this area as well. Keep in mind, the beach here can be extremely busy with tourists during high seasons and parking can be a challenge as well.

FitLifeTravel

Some of the hottest beaches can be found all around the world. But these three gulf beaches are special and they each offer something unique and fun. Spending a day at the beach, in my opinion, is one of the most enjoyable activities to do! Playing in the water, relaxing on the sand, and having a picnic with your family. Plus, enjoying a day at the beach is perfect for making memories that last a lifetime!

Follow @FitLifeTravel for more travel and adventure inspiration! Fitlifeandtravel.com