Sarasota, FL

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

Fit*Life*Travel

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36t3w3_0i5r6ICt00
FitLifeTravel

You may think that the summer season has ended, but in the sunshine state, everyday is a beach day. For many people, all seasons here are full of making memories of fun times with family, enjoying picnics, barbecues and lemonade!

Now that you can pretty much visit the beach anytime, let’s take a look at all the fun activities you can do as well. Remember, the following items listed below are the activities besides relaxing that you can do on the beach. Check out these ideas for fun:

  • Walking or running
  • Play volleyball
  • Play frisbee
  • Build sand castles
  • Swim
  • Jetski
  • Windsurf
  • Beach yoga
  • Shark tooth hunting

Check out this related trending video now! Shark Tooth Hunting

Whether you are some of the folks making plans for fall and winter travel or a local, you might want to take a look at checking out these three amazing beaches on the gulf coast!

Note: Since there is extensive construction going on along Interstate 75 in 2022 and beyond, you may find visiting other beaches in the Tampa area, Pinellas County, or Venice beaches to have easier access.

Beautiful Beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast

1.Siesta Key Beach:

Siesta Key Beach is located on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida. This is the beach of all beaches! It’s the beach you dream of with wide spaces of beautiful white sand of which the sand is cool to the touch. On some other local beaches, during the scorching days of summer, the sand can be very hot to walk on. Not here, the sand at Siesta Beach is cool and very fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGWW2_0i5r6ICt00
FitLifeTravel

Sand at this beach is comprised of Quartz and has a luxurious and cool feel to the feet! You might also enjoy the interesting Drum Circle gathering happening every Sunday evening around Sunset. This is the traditional Siesta Key Beach Drum Circle where people gather in a large circle and a few folks will be playing instruments and beach goers can hula hoop or dance.

See this trending story next: Spend a day at Sarasota's top beach | Siesta Key complete with waves, sand castles, and shopping

2. Manatee Beach:

At this beach area, you'll find a large unpaved parking lot which is easily accessible and parking is free. Remember that this beach does not have all the bells and whistles as other touristy beaches. Which is exactly how I like it! You will find additional shops, boutiques and restaurants available as you travel south. There are a handful of free parking areas as well. During certain times of the year, you may get to see Sand Art displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz7H9_0i5r6ICt00
FitLifeTravel

3. Clearwater Beach:

This spectacular beach area is one of the most highly visited beach in the nation. It certainly has a lot to offer in terms of beach fun and activity. Located in Clearwater, Florida; you'll enjoy gorgeous wide sandy beach areas and sparking light colored sand. Here you can enjoy fun in the sun, build sand castles, and have a picnic on the beach. You'll find plenty of beach shopping in this area as well. Keep in mind, the beach here can be extremely busy with tourists during high seasons and parking can be a challenge as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1A52_0i5r6ICt00
FitLifeTravel

Some of the hottest beaches can be found all around the world. But these three gulf beaches are special and they each offer something unique and fun. Spending a day at the beach, in my opinion, is one of the most enjoyable activities to do! Playing in the water, relaxing on the sand, and having a picnic with your family. Plus, enjoying a day at the beach is perfect for making memories that last a lifetime!

Follow @FitLifeTravel for more travel and adventure inspiration! Fitlifeandtravel.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Florida Beaches# Sarasota# Anna Maria Island# Gulf Coast

Comments / 3

Published by

Fit* Life* Travel is an adventure lifestyle blog that encompasses living an active lifestyle overall. We hope to inspire you to go outside through our stories of exploration and wander-lusting. Inspiring #Fitness Through #Adventure! We've lived in the most beautiful places in the U.S. from Washington State to California and Florida to Texas. Helping travelers with tips, activities, and unique adventures. We invite you to follow along and join in the Fit Life!

Bradenton, FL
583 followers

More from Fit*Life*Travel

Budget tips and ideas for travel and more

Are you one of those people who sit and dream about visiting a beautiful paradise with sandy beaches, sparkling blue waters, and plush palm trees? Well, I am definitely one of those people. But these types of dreams are on the minds of many people in the world today. You may be thinking that in today's high inflationary world, it might be impossible to travel yet alone make ends meet.

Read full story
Montana State

Get lost in these jagged mountains & cascading waterfalls while exploring Glacier National Park

There is no end to the majestic beauty that surrounds the mountains and landscapes in Glacier National Park. Montana is home to some of the most open and diverse land masses in the U.S. From golden prairie grasslands to the mountainous territory full of forests and meadows, you’ll find plenty of amazing nature everywhere you turn.

Read full story
Montana State

Explore these Rocky Mountains in gorgeous Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park in Montana will certainly captivate you with its sights, sounds, and smells. It truly is a paradise for any outdoor enthusiast. From the sparkling blue lakes and lush meadows to the flowing waterfalls and colorful rocks, you will find yourself completely immersed in nature. Glacier consists of approximately 1600 square miles and was created in the year 1910. Exploding with beauty and loaded with history, I hope to show you the magic of Montana and Glacier National Park.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Enjoy these jaw dropping hiking trails in Hawaii filled with stunning views & lush landscapes

There is no end to the stunning natural wonders that make up the islands of Hawaii. From the sparkling ocean waters to the sensational lush landscapes, you are sure to be taken in by its pristine nature. And in order to take full advantage of this enchanting natural environment, you will certainly be swept away on these incredible Hawaii hiking trails!

Read full story
Oakhurst, CA

The shiny diamond of California & the grueling hike up Half Dome in Yosemite is nothing but spectacular

If there is ever a place that touches your soul, then Yosemite National Park (the shiny diamond) certainly will. And I guarantee you; it will capture your heart as well! Although California might be more known for its surfers and cliff carved coastlines, this part of California is extraordinarily special. As you arrive near the park the scenic landscape will take your breath away. The Sierra-Nevada mountain region is dominated by the granite that also crests along the west edge of Yosemite and Sequoia Kings Canyon.

Read full story
20 comments
Utah State

The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare

One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway Museum

America’s finest city has plenty of options for adventure and entertainment. San Diego offers beautiful beaches, stunning landscapes, and tasty food and dining like no other. But there is another side to this incredible city. The U.S. military has a strong presence here and when you experience this southern California town, you will most certainly hear the sound of freedom any time you go out.

Read full story
Bradenton, FL

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.

Read full story
5 comments
Venice, FL

This unique local business has an inspiring story created from courage, hard work and dreams

*This is not a sponsored article. Photos are used with permission and owned solely by the Mia Bella Company. The Mia Bella Company is not just your average local online gift box store. This virtual boutique offers unique and special products and care packages that celebrate life’s special moments. Every order is created with characteristics from the five basic human senses in mind. And you can be rest assured that every gift is designed with thought and care for anyone including friends, family, co-workers, customers and even strangers.

Read full story
Sarasota, FL

All the reasons to visit this Sarasota wellness spa and more

Imagine yourself completely escaping to a peaceful, calm and relaxing space. Whether it’s the gentle touch of healing hands or the rejuvenating manipulations to your body muscles, a session here at Hand & Stone will leave you with a clear mind indeed. In today’s busy lifestyles, we all seem to deal with too many minds going on. In order to maintain good health and wellness, it is critical for busy people to experience time having ‘no minds.’ Recently, I enjoyed a wonderful day at the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Sarasota, Florida and here is my experience review.

Read full story
Bradenton, FL

Fun activities for couples and families to enjoy in Bradenton and Sarasota for Valentine's week

I don’t know about you, but this upcoming holiday, if that’s what it is officially called, can put a lot of stress on people. There are so many expectations and big time commercialization nowadays. I remember when it was just small greeting heart shaped cards and maybe those candy hearts with messages imprinted on them was the thing to do. This is why I put together a list of places to shop or things to do locally in Bradenton and Sarasota that are special and at the same time supporting the community. This is a great way to show your love for this year's Valentine’s Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

TPC Sawgrass Resort: An experience of both award winning golf and luxurious accomodations

The experience of playing and visiting TPC Sawgrass is both incredible and invigorating! This is the same prestigious golf course where PGA Professional Tour players compete! During the actual PGA Players Championship tournament however, it is entirely different throughout the property. Especially in the clubhouse with all of the merchandise displayed and sold watermarked with this historic tournament title and logos (The Players Championship).

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

These outdoor activities in Austin will satisfy your thirst for nature and fun

They say everything is bigger in Texas! Combined with the gorgeous skies, rolling hills, and cowboy boots; you can add outdoor adventures to that list too! Because these adventures are no doubt, as big and fun as they come! One of my trips to the lone star state in recent years was overflowing with adventurous amazing things to do in Austin, Texas! These fun escapades include exploring a new trail (one we’ve never hiked before) at Colorado Bend State Park, hiking and kayaking at Lady Bird Lake (Lake Austin), and much more! Here are the details of fun things to do in Austin that you might want to add to your next trip to Texas!

Read full story
Hawaii State

Fill your days with adventure on these incredible hiking trails in Hawaii!

When visiting Hawaii, you will soon learn that there is more to the islands than just beaches, palm trees, and amazing sunsets. You will also find an abundance of outdoor adventures! Of course there are all the water activities such as surfing, snorkeling, and boating. But my absolute favorite thing to do in Hawaii is hiking and scrambling throughout these amazing lands of nature and beauty. So I put together a list of spectacular trails on Oahu that are well worth exploring and experiencing.

Read full story
4 comments

These U.S. national parks offer special features that go beyond just their visual beauty

We all need a little peace and quiet to calm our minds and bodies. It certainly is difficult these days to achieve a relaxed peaceful environment. Together with all the noise pollution, population growth, and technology, it is very challenging in today’s world to achieve these simple yet healthy goals. So, I have ventured out a lot in recent years to compile these awesome national parks and places of nature that are perfect settings that may help to calm the mind and body.

Read full story
Florida State

This extraordinary Everglades eco-system will wow you with its sensational skies, landscapes and sunsets!

Everglades National Park encompasses 1.5 million acres of tropical wilderness wonder. It is one of the larger national parks in the lower United States. It is also home to some rare and scarce wildlife such as the manatee, the American crocodile, and Florida panther. If you are looking for a primitive and minimal human intrusion, then exploring the Everglades is the perfect adventure for you!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Try these amazing activities in San Diego including hiking, museums, and beautiful beaches

Imagine a place where the most beautiful landscapes, ocean blue waters, and palm trees are at an arm’s length everywhere you turn. You might think this is all a dream. Well, California dreaming is alive and well when it comes to San Diego. Known as ‘America’s Finest City,’ San Diego will captivate you with its coastal cliffs, stunning landscapes, and unique adventures. My experience living in San Diego is so vast, I narrowed down some of the coolest things to do all the while saving money.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Travel: Enjoy these fun adventures near Phoenix, Arizona anytime of the year

Arizona might be known best for its golden desert sunsets and calming mountain trails. The diversity of the state is staggering from the cool mountain forests to the desert wild flowers flourishing during the super bloom season. We have made many visits to Arizona and experienced all the different seasons, including the summertime. This is why I decided to share some amazing adventures near Scottsdale, Arizona that you can enjoy any time of the year.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Enjoy these San Diego beaches with the most stunning coastal views that will leave you speechless!

It’s known as America’s Finest City and if you have ever been here, you probably will agree! San Diego may be the most beautiful place on earth. I can say that things are not always perfect here, but it is pretty darn close. It’s a haven for surfers and beach goers alike all while embracing the California lifestyle to the max. This is the place where flip-flops are considered business casual. You will find the laid back lifestyle contagious when you are here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy