Travel: Enjoy these autumn adventures near Phoenix, Arizona or anytime of the year

Arizona might be known best for its golden desert sunsets and calming mountain trails. The diversity of the state is staggering from the cool mountain forests to the desert wild flowers flourishing during the super bloom season. We have made many visits to Arizona and experienced all the different seasons, including the summertime. This is why I decided to share some amazing adventures near Scottsdale, Arizona that you can enjoy any time of the year.

The autumn season is one of the best times to enjoy Arizona because of the comfortable temperatures and incredible skies. This time of year is perfect for outdoor dining, more hiking in higher elevations, and biking. There are also several activities and ways to make memories with your family while experiencing beautiful Arizona.

Here are some tips on where to find activities and adventure in the Phoenix, Arizona area:

Enjoy dinner cruises and water fun aboard the Dolly Steamboat on Canyon Lake.

Stay cool by adding fun water adventures with Arizona’s Salt River Tubing and Recreation, Mesa.

Take a thrilling train ride on McCormick-Stillman Rairoad Park as you steam through narrow gauge railways.

Add a little science to your adventure in Arizona by experiencing planet Earth in Biosphere 2 at the Arizona Museum of Natural History located in Mesa.

Military museums can be very interesting and engaging for those history buffs. Enjoy the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa. There are some incredible events coming up October through December! And just to get you in the spirit, you can have a blast at the Vintage Wings and Wheels on October 30, 2021!

You may want to spread your wings and take in the largest butterfly pavilion in the United States at the Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale. There are several upcoming seasonal events including Halloween’s “Bug a Boo.”

Fun Tip: Did you know you can enjoy a taste of cactus? There is a festival every June in Tucson’s Sonoran Desert called Ha:san Bak Saguaro Harvest Festival. You can enjoy treats such as prickly pear cactus candies, jams, jellies, and even margaritas.

These excellent options will fill your day with fun while visiting Arizona when its hot outside!

Shopping Malls allow you to indulge yourself in a cool comfortable environment. Enjoy browsing and shopping at Scottsdale Fashion Square and Bitmore Fashion Park. Many of the local malls offer numerous luxury brands as well as fine restaurants, day spas, and movie theaters.

Thrill seekers can take the plunge at indoor skydiving! iFLY is perfect adventure for those days made for indoor activities.

Here are a few awesome hiking trails in the Phoenix metro area.

Granite Mountain is a fabulous trail conveniently located in the Scottsdale area. This trail connects into a few other trails as well. So you must pay attention while out hiking here and where you desire to explore. Most of the trail is rated as easy to moderate, and the large boulders and cacti will constantly distract you!

Pinnacle Peak is one of the most popular hiking trails and can be full of heavy traffic because of its moderate elevation and pretty views of the area. It is especially gorgeous during super bloom in the spring because of all the vibrant wild flowers.

Of course, there is the grand daddy of them all. Grand Canyon is quite an experience for anyone who sees it. This national park site will probably fill a couple days and more of your visit to Arizona. Depending upon what your travel goals are, you can explore a couple of trails and learn about this extraordinary phenomenon. If you have the stomach for it, the Grand Canyon Skywalk might be an experience of a lifetime.

Our Grand Canyon experience entails an amazing hiking adventure down to Havasu Falls near the Havasupai Village. This incredible journey ended up being 21 miles that day leaving us with a few physical scars on our feet. Besides the scars, the amazing feeling of accomplishment was priceless! The lessons we learned here include the following: train more effectively and be more prepared for this type of hiking trail.

I have enjoyed living in the south western U.S. for over 25 years and made many weekend road trips to Arizona. It’s one of the best places to vacation if you are looking for a break from the noisy busy lifestyles of the city. It's the perfect place to enjoy relaxing desert settings and never ending sunsets. I sincerely appreciate all your support and thank you all for taking the time to read my travel stories and more!

