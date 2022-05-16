Beacon Hose Co. #1 SummerPalooza Food Truck and Beer fest Coming This June to Beacon Falls, CT

BEACON FALLS, CT - This year Beacon Falls CT’s Beacon Hose Company #1 has changed up their annual line up of events with adding a new and exciting SUMMER PALOOZA and Parade on June 25th, 2022. In the past they have had their annual firefighter parade followed by their carnival (which will be Oct 14 - 16 this year). This year they will throw the first annual Summer Palooza to kick off the summer and have their parade included in it. This event will bring some of Connecticut’s best food trucks, domestic and craft alcoholic beverages, family friendly games and activities, music, and of course the headliner being the 60 year tradition firemen’s parade kicking off at 6 pm. The event will open at 4 pm and closes at 10 pm. It is open to the public and there is no admission fee or tickets needed. Location: Beacon Hose Company #1 Firehouse 35 N Main St. Beacon Falls, CT.
"Among the event's highlights ...
-- Eight terrific food trucks (details coming!)
-- Beer, sangria, and hard seltzer
-- Our annual parade (at 6 p.m.)
-- Live music
-- Family-friendly games and entertainment
-- Kickoff of our annual $10,000 raffle
Can't wait to see everyone to help us kick off the summer!”
Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 is the volunteer fire department, emergency medical service, and rescue provider of Beacon Falls, Conn. We’ve protected and served our town for 122 years — and we embrace that responsibility as we move into the future.
