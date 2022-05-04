Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire on Andrew Street in Naugatuck, CT.

Firefighters are seen ventilating the attic of a house fire on Andrew St. in Naugatuck. Naugatuck Fire Department Official

NAUGATUCK, CT - At approximately 9:35 am on Tuesday May 3, 2022, the Naugatuck Fire Department was dispatched to a reported building fire at 49 Andrew Street. First companies on scene found heavy smoke showing from the 2nd and 3rd floor of a large 2 1/2 story wood frame dwelling. An aggressive interior attack was made due to the fact that this was an occupied home, although it was later stated by Naugatuck Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks from Rob Polansky of WFSB reporting that all residents had made it out of the structure before arrival of the fire department. Truck companies made it to the roof and performed vertical ventilation to create relief from heat for the firefighters operating on the interior. During this initial stretch of the attack hose line, reports from scanner radio traffic announced the mayday of a downed firefighter on the 2nd floor. He was eventually extricated from the structure and transported to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, some kind of leg injury unknown at the time of the reporting per Chief Hanks. DC Hanks also reported to WFSB that there was heavy damage to the home, and that there were no other injuries from the scene and that included the five people that lived in the home.

Mutual aid from local towns responded into Naugatuck to operate at the scene or provide station coverage. These towns included Prospect, who responded to the scene as RIT (Rapid Intervention Team), Waterbury, Beacon Falls, and Oxford.

