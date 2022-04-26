Brooklyn, NY

NYC Bravest Dies in the Line of Duty in Brooklyn

UPDATE April 24 11:48pm: Now it has been reported that the body of a civilian had been found in the rubble. As the incident was unfolding earlier, the department had announced that there was one person that was unaccounted for. The identity of this civilian is not know at this time.

BROOKLYN, NY - At approximately 1:40 pm on Sunday April 24, 2022, FDNY units from Brooklyn were dispatched to 108-26 Avenue N in Canarsie for a structure fire. First companies on scene reported a working fire in a 2-story duplex. The fire would escalate to a 2nd alarm at approximately 2:00 pm, and then would reach a 3rd alarm at approximately 2:15 pm. According to the FDNY’s official release on the incident, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Laura Kavanagh, Acting Fire Commissioner of the FDNY, announced the death 31 year old Firefighter Timothy Klein. Klein was assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Brooklyn. He was a six-year veteran of the Department and was reported to have been killed in a collapse that occurred inside the building while operating at the scene of the fire. There are also reports of 7 other firefighters that were injured at the fire and transported to local hospitals. Their condition are unknown at the time of this writing. Per the FDNY, “Firefighter Klein is the 1,157th of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.” Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced through an FDNY official release.

