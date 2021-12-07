How to Save Up Your First $100K

In 2018, I graduated from college with a mechanical engineering degree. Then almost two years later my net-worth surpassed the $100K mark and entered into 6 figure territory. This happened despite the short-lived stock market crash of 2020. I want to share with you eight habits that enabled me to achieve such a high savings rate.

1. Track your Spending

Do you know where your money goes every month? The simple truth is that most people don’t. They might have an idea of how much they spend on certain things but forget about how quickly small transactions add up. This is amplified for couples who share finances as they don’t see the expenses of the other person. Don’t be surprised and wonder where all your money went. Knowing where your money goes is the first step in being able to spend your money more wisely. After you know your spending habits you can begin to develop strategies to reduce your spending.

I use the Mint to track my spending. There are other apps that work as well. Using an app allows me to connect all my accounts and categorize and track my spending each month.

2. Track your net-worth

Tracking your net worth is an extension of tracking your spending. If you are serious about growing your net-worth and creating generational wealth you need to track your net-worth. What gets measured gets improved. I also feel that tracking your net-worth is important when paying off large sums of debt. It is reassuring to see that your money spent on debt paydown does help your net-worth and that your money isn’t simply disappearing with those payments.

I use Personal Capital to track my net worth. Again, there are other apps that work as well. You can also use Mint to track your net worth if you already use it to track your spending. However, I only use Mint to track my spending, because I think Personal Capital is better at tracking net worth.

3. Invest consistently

Investing in stocks and bonds won’t make you a lot of money in the short term, but it does hedge against inflation and has historically performed well over the long term. Investing allows you to take advantage of long term compounding interest. If you wish to be financially independent you need to have your money making money for you.

Investing consistently at regular intervals is an important key to success. This is known as dollar-cost averaging. Dollar-cost averaging ensures that you do not dump all of your money into investments at the high point of the market. Dollar-cost averaging makes it easier to invest when prices are falling since you have already planned when to invest and how much. There is considerable risk when trying to time the market and should be avoided.

I have my investments spread out over serval accounts and services. I use Vanguard for investing in low-cost index funds and M1 Finance for investing in individual stocks.

4. Take advantage of Tax-advantaged accounts

Nobody likes taxes even if they are a necessity to support modern life. However, you can shield some of your income from the taxman by using tax-advantaged accounts. This leaves more money on the table to save. I maxed out three types of tax-advantaged accounts. Yes I know I’m a little crazy for saving so much.

The first account I max out is the 401(k) that I have with my employer. Even if you don’t max out contributions to a 401(k) if you have one you should make sure you contribute enough to take full advantage of your employer match. It’s basically free money and is an easy way to increase your income.

The next account I max out is my Health Savings Account (HSA). Without getting too deep into the details the HSA is a savings/investment account that allows you to use the money for health-related expenses. However, once you reach a certain age you can use it as a regular retirement account. Some companies (mine included) offer incentives that help fund these accounts. Again it’s basically free money and is a great way to boost your income.

The final account I max out each year is an IRA account. Since I contribute so much to others before tax accounts I use a Roth IRA since it is after-tax. Roth IRAs are individual accounts so there is no “free money” from your employer but this is a great way to shield future earnings from taxes.

5. Cook your meals at home

Food is one of the largest budget items for most people. I know it is for me. However, you have a lot of control over how much you spend to feed yourself. Typically eating out is expensive. The food is marked up to cover all the overhead of the restaurant. I try to eat out as little as possible and instead view it as a reward or occasional treat. Some meals I cook at home cost me less than a $1.00 a meal and taste great. Considering typically when I eat out it is $10 for a meal and drink, this means I can make half a week's worth of meals at home for what one meal costs eating out. It doesn’t take long to add up.

I am able to eat so cheaply at home because I buy large bundles of meat, and store it until I need it. I also buy frozen instead of fresh vegetables most of the time. I cook most of my meals in a slow cooker, and when I cook I make several days worth of food. This not only saves me money but also time since I can simply reheat most meals.

Additionally, I make coffee at home or get it for free at work. I don’t spend money on the markup that most coffee shops have. If you drink coffee frequently it does add up.

6. Minimize your housing expenses

Housing is also one of the largest budget items for most people. And I could write a whole article (or an e-book) about how to reduce your housing expenses. However, I’m going to focus on what I did to save money on housing. I don’t have roommates to split the cost, and I don’t squat on a friend's couch. I live alone in a house that I bought back in 2019. I use to live in an area with a high cost of living during my internships in college. Upon graduation, I decided to find a different company to work for so that I could work at a lower cost of living area. In fact, the cost of living difference was unbelievable. My current total living expenses are less than just the rent on my old apartment. That has made a huge difference in the amount I can save each month.

Owning is better than renting in the area I live in, but that is not the same everywhere. Also if I could have a “redo” on buying my first home I would have bought a duplex to rent out the other half. However, there are very few duplexes in the town I live in and nothing came on the market.

7. Switch to free forms of your favorite entertainment

In today’s on-demand society you can constantly binge on free content. I don’t pay for a TV package. I watch most of my content on youtube. It’s more tailored to my interests anyways. Additionally, I only pay for streaming services a few months out of the year.

I don’t listen to music as much as I use to. I mostly listen to podcasts now (also free). However, when I do listen to music I typically use free streaming services like Spotify. Several online game platforms offer free games that they rotate through every week. I’ve gotten several triple-A games this way.

Outside of digital media, my local community offers a lot of free events from concerts to festivals. Additionally, the local library offers books and movies for free. Membership to my library comes with access to online courses and free entry to many local attractions.

Don’t misunderstand me here. I do spend money on entrainment semi-regularly. However, I don’t feel deprived with my small entrainment budget.

8. Don’t forget to enjoy the journey

It is easy to get caught up in the numbers and forget to enjoy the process. Your net-worth does not buy you happiness. Cutting your spending to achieve some savings goal faster is a useless endeavor if you are dissatisfied with your lifestyle. If you are satisfied with your lifestyle, however; saving money becomes second nature.

Don’t be the person who deprives themself to achieve Financial Independence only to feel underwhelmed by it when you get there. Start making moves in your life that will align your current lifestyle with the one you want to achieve by saving. That way you will stay motivated throughout your journey.

Remember it’s not the destination that matters, it is the journey itself.

