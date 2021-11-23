Introducing My $9,000 Dividend Growth Portfolio

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It’s to see my dividends coming in. — John D. Rockeller

I want to go over my $9,000 dividend growth portfolio. I started this portfolio back in September of 2020 with $1,000 and have been slowly growing the account ever since. My portfolio consists of 86 stocks and yields about 3.574%. My portfolio is loosely based on $NOBL, an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, but has several other stocks that I found to be attractive and want to own.

Because my portfolio is loosely based on $NOBL, I invest in mostly dividend aristocrat companies. A dividend aristocrat is an S&P 500 company that has not only paid out dividends but has grown its dividend payout year over year for at least 25 years. These companies have a history of stability and strength managing to not only pay their dividends but raise them throughout numerous downturns in the market. Many of these have survived the 08 financial collapse and the Dot Com bubble of the 90s. Additionally, investing in Dividend Aristocrats has historically lead to strong growth similar to the S&P 500 index but with lower volatility.

Despite basing my portfolio on $NOBL there a several differences between my portfolio and the $NOBL ETF.

1. I don’t own every dividend aristocrat

I didn’t purchase shares of every dividend aristocrat in the index. I looked at the fundamentals of the companies and chose to not invest in ones that had little dividend growth or declining revenues. I also didn’t invest in companies that I knew very little about. I do own about 80%-90% of the 66 aristocrats in $NOBL.

2. I own companies that are not aristocrats

I also own about 20–25 companies that are not aristocrats but have a good history of growth and dividend raises. These are companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Starbucks. I believe that these stocks are likely to become future aristocrats.

3. My Portfolio is not equal-weighted

$NOBL is equal-weighted. This means that $NOBL divides it funds between each company equally and rebalances them periodically to ensure the equal weighting. My portfolio is not equal-weighted. Instead my portfolio is weighted toward companies that I believe present greater values than others, and to keep my dividend yield between 3.3% and 4.0%.

4. My Portfolio is heavy real estate.

My portfolio is heavily invested in real estate through the use of REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts to provide some diversification for my investments as a whole beyond just my Dividend Growth Portfolio. I feel like I should mention that my Dividend Growth Portfolio only makes up less than 5% of my total net worth, so my investment decisions for this portfolio are not made in a vacuum but instead consider all of my other investments as a whole.

Top 10 Holdings

My top 10 individual holdings are REITs, utility companies, and telecommunications companies. Although my top 10 holdings are usually the same 10 stocks their rankings vary from week to week based on recent performance. My top holdings are

10. American Electric Power ($AEP)

My 10th largest holding is American Electric Power Company Inc, an electric utility company based in Columbus, Ohio. American Electric Power delivers electricity to more than five million customers in eleven states. I own 3.48 shares worth about $285 with an average price of $84.16. Currently the company yields about 3.49% with a P/E (Price to earnings) ratio of 20.8.

9. Alliant Energy Corp ($LNT)

My 9th largest holding is Alliant Energy Corp, a utility holding company, based in Madison, Wisconsin. Alliant provides gas and electricity to over a million customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. I own 5.77 shares worth about $286 with an average price of $52.64. Currently the company yields about 3.14% with a P/E ratio of 18.3.

8. Duke Energy Corp ($DUK)

My 8th largest holding is Duke Energy Corp, an electric power holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Duke provides electricity to customers in the midwest and Carolinas. I own 3.05 shares worth about $289 with a average share price of $90.32. Currently the company yields about 4.08% with a P/E ratio of 33.7.

7. Southern Company ($SO)

My 7th largest holding is Southern Company, a gas and electric utility holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern provides gas and electricity to nine million customers in six states. I own 4.78 shares worth about $290 with an average price of $58.25. Currently the company yields about 4.24% with a P/E ratio of 19.6.

6. Realty Income ($O)

My 6th largest holding is Realty Income, a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single tenant commercial properties based in San Diego, California. The company owns property in the US, Puerto Rico, and the UK. Realty Income prides itself on being “The Monthly Dividend Company” having paid 606 consecutive monthly dividends. I own 6.38 shares worth about $390 with an average price of $61.95. Currently the company yields about 4.5% with a P/E ratio of 55.9.

5. AT&T ($T)

My 5th largest holding is AT&T, a multinational telecommunications and media congomerate headquartered in Dallas, Texas. AT&T is the world’s largest telecommunications company. I own 13.65 shares worth about $394 with an average price of $28.44. Currently the company yields about 7.01% with a P/E ratio of 18.7.

4. Verizon Communication ($VZ)

My 4th largest holding is Verizon Communications, a telecommunications conglomerate based in New York, New York. Verizon is the second largest telecommunications by revenue. I own 7.16 shares worth about $396 with an average price of $58.33. Currently the company yields about 4.58% with a P/E ratio of 10.82.

3. Essex Property Trust ($ESS)

My 3th largest holding is Essex Property Trust, an apartment real estate investment trust based in San Mateo, California. The company has interests in over 250 apartment complexes. I own 1.58 shares worth about $408 with an average price of $216.91. Currently the company yields 3.41% with a P/E ratio of 26.0.

2. Federal Realty Investment Trust ($FRT)

My 2nd largest holding is Federal Realty Investment Trust, a REIT that invests in shopping centers and mixed-use neighborhoods based in Rockville Maryland. The company holds property across the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states as well as California and South Florida. Federal Realty has increased it dividend for over half a century which is the longest annual dividend growth record among all REITs. I own 5.46 shares worth about $499 with an average price of $80.15. Currently the company yields 4.58% with a P/E ratio of 38.9.

1. STORE Capital Corp ($STOR)

My single largest holding is STORE Capital Corp, a REIT that invests in single tenent triple net (NNN) leases, or in their words they focus on Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, i.e S.T.O.R.E. The company is headquartered in Scottsville Arizona. They are a young company having been founded in 2011 and became public in 2014. STORE has investments in 2,587 properties. I own 20.61 shares worth about $679 with an average price of $29.40. Currently the company yields 4.26% with a P/E ratio of 39.6.

Sector Allocation

My portfolio is divided up into 11 sectors (or “slices” in M1 terminology). My portfolio is divided up as follows.

This allocation works well for the purposes of my Dividend Growth Portfolio, but is unbalanced if viewed on its own. My investments as a whole has an allocation that more aligns with the allocation of the S&P 500 or Total Stock Market Indices.

Final Word

As I mentioned above my current yield is slightly more than 3.5%. I want to keep my portfolio’s yield at about this rate, preferably in a range of 3.25%-3.75%. If my dividend yield increases I plan to invest in lower yield higher growth stocks to balance out the yield. If my yield decreases then I would start buying more stocks with high yields.

Moving forward I plan to invest between $500 to $1000 per month using M1’s autoinvest features. Using the autoinvest feature will keep my portfolio balanced at the sector level as well as at the individual stock level in each sector. However, if the stock market has a large downturn this year I would start depositing more money per month to buy dividend income at a steep discount.

Disclaimer: This article should not be taken as investment advice. This article was written for educational purposes only. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The author has a long position in each stock covered in this article.