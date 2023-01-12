Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member

Healthier You Photo by HY

Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.

Healthier You Wellness Partners in Brockton is licensed by the State of Massachusetts (COA Accredited) to administer the AFC program. The AFC program is a MassHealth program that provides financial assistance to caregivers that take care of a friend or family member, over the age of 16, living in the same household, that is elderly, physically or mentally disabled. This is a service provided at no cost to members of MassHealth. The services allow for seniors and persons with disabilities who need assistance with personal care tasks to remain in their home and in the community with a qualified and approved caregiver. Caregivers are usually friends or family members, although a spouse cannot be a paid caregiver.

The program greatly benefits caregivers that are struggling to bring in income and care for their loved one at the same time. Payments though the program are tax free stipends and the income does not affect eligibility for other government programs such as housing, food stamps, unemployment etc. Current stipend payments through the agency range from $700- $1425 per month depending on the level of care that is required.