NASA most extraordinary Images Ever Taken of Mars

Fiction & Science

Mars has always been the most legendary celestial body in our solar system, and we finally succeeded in solving many of the great mysteries surrounding the fabled red planet throughout several groundbreaking space missions.

Renowned space agencies repeatedly achieved the challenging feat of placing unmanned probes on the dust-covered surface of Mars throughout these successful projects. For this reason, countless breathtaking images of the natural surface of the red planet have been taken.

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

These images not only help scientists better understand the surface characteristics of the celestial body but also show us the galactic beauty inherent in the terrestrial planet. With that said, we'd now like to take a look at 10 fascinating mars photos that leave us in pure amazement.

We'll show you the amazing formations and structures on the red planet that have already been captured on camera.

Smiley Craters:

The natural face of Mars is distinguished not only by its lush iron oxide dust deposits but also by the numerous craters that adorn the celestial body's surface. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

The majority of the impact craters are located in the planet's southern hemisphere, allowing the planet's age to be determined to be around 4 billion years. In contrast, are the geologically quite young areas of the northern hemisphere of the most amazing and famous impact holes on Mars is the Crater Gale.

The structure has an impressive diameter of about 139 miles. The thing that immediately catches our eye when we look at Gale is the amazing formations inside it that form a happy grinning face. For this reason, Gale is appropriately nicknamed "Happy Face."

Mars Geysers:

When viewing images of the Martian surface with dark spots and spidery structures, the question of what these mysterious objects are in reality, according to current scientific speculation, arises. bizarre formations are the scenes of a breathtaking galactic phenomenon. Research Source

They are said to be Geysers, but their properties are quite different from their terrestrial counterparts. It's likely that in the course of the eruptions, no water fountains are emitted but rather gases and dust. This phenomenon is thought to have its roots in the seasonal thawing and unthawing phases of the carbon dioxide ice.

The seasonal rise and fall of the carbon dioxide ice create underground channels where the pressure is so high that the gases contained in the channels eventually make their way to the surface.

Copernicus:

The Copernicus Crater makes it abundantly clear which elementary forces are inherent in galactic phenomena. Research Source

On the other hand, there is a theory that the corresponding indentations are caused by dry granular currents is certain is that the exciting formations in the Copernicus crater are still changing regularly.

Oilean Ruaidh:

For a structure on Mars to captivate us, it doesn't necessarily have to be huge and highly interesting. Oilean Ruaidh measures just 18 inches in width. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

The object, which was discovered and photographed by the Opportunity Rover in 2010, is suspected to be an iron meteorite. The reddish, turquoise, shimmering boulder was named by researchers after an Irish island of the same name.

Pseudo-Craters:

Pseudo-craters are the term researchers use for formations that at first glance resemble conventional volcanic craters but in reality spew neither ash nor lava into their surroundings. The natural objects simply lack the necessary underground magma channels. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nevertheless, pseudocraters have a boiling hot origin. According to theory, these craters are formed as a result of steam explosions above lava flows when the scorching hot lava makes its way over wet areas such as ponds, lakes, or swamps.

The water evaporates within a few moments due to the influence of the lava. The heated water vapors then break through the overlying lava layer, ultimately causing a powerful steam explosion. The structures that eat into the soil in the course of this process are also called rootless cones. On our earth, pseudo-craters are sometimes found in Iceland, France, and Hawaii.

Some pictures taken during Mars missions brought the groundbreaking insight that the surface of the red planet is also adorned by several pseudo-craters. Many of the objects were discovered close to each other.

Bounce Rock:

To map the surface structure of the red planet in a comprehensible way, the outer surface of Mars was divided into 30 so-called degree fields, especially the margarite sinus degree field, which winds up at the center of scientific interest again and again. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

Researchers have already discovered many clues in the corresponding areas that point to the former existence of liquid water deposits The Mars rover Opportunity landed in the breathtaking area on January 25th, 2004.

During its mission, which was to last until 2018, the complex technical equipment discovered a unique object which was appropriately named bounce rock. This is a rock about the size of a soccer ball composed primarily of pyrazine. Experts were quickly able to see that bounce rock bears astonishing similarities to a certain class of meteorites from the detailed images.

Curiosity Rover's Rock Collection:

Since landing on the surface of Mars on August 6, 2012, the world-famous curiosity rover has pursued several goals, including the exploration of mars rocks. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

The rover, equipped with 10 cutting-edge measuring instruments, is still regularly on the lookout for unique rock objects on the red planet to obtain corresponding samples from the soil.

Curiosity's creators outfitted the rover with a special robotic arm about six feet long, with three joints that allow the rover to move freely. Attached to the arm are an excavator shovel, a drill, a brush, a sieve, and some collecting containers in which the extracted rock samples are deposited.

Jezero Crater:

Although it's only been in operation for a few months, perseverance has already produced some amazing images of the martian surface. The rover landed in the so-called Jezero Crater, which is located in the northern hemisphere of the celestial body on February 18, 2021. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

This impact site resulted from a collision with a meteorite and has a diameter of almost 30 miles. What makes the Jezero crater so unique is the idea that a gigantic lake could have been located here.

The catchment area of the lake, or in other words, the area of the lake's outflow, is said to have covered an area of 9,000 square miles and the lake itself is said to have covered an area of 193 square miles.

The numerous tributaries eventually ensured that the Jezero Crater lake was fed with countless suspended solids. These mineral solids continued to deposit over the millennia and are still clearly visible today in detail.

The fed solids formed broad planes which are called deltas in the technical world, and it was precisely those deposited sediments that Perseverance captured with its high-resolution camera. Images of this kind help experts to better understand the natural composition of the planet's surface and how it formed.

Heart-Shaped Table Mountain:

The Mars Global Surveyor proved to mankind in 1999 that the natural surface shape of the red planet is at least in part lovable. The space probe which investigated Mars until 2006 succeeded in photographing a heart-shaped table mountain. Research Source

Credit to NASA/JPL-Caltech

What appears to be a romantic whim of nature at first glance was actually of great scientific interest to earthly experts.

The existence of the form suggests that the surrounding dark terrain must once have been covered by the same light layer of material in which the heart-shaped mesa presents itself, unlike other mountain formations. Table mountains also called "Messes," are characterized by their flat summit plateaus.

