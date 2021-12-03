Invention Designed To Prevent Flood

Aquobex:

Aquobex is a worldwide innovator in battling rising waters and offers an assortment of flood gadgets to help the two property holders and urban areas manage rising water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOwot_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.design1st.com/

There Heritage Floodguard is one of their most famous gadgets and the frequently the main line of protection to forestall entering entryways and windows.

The lightweight reusable hindrance gives similar insurance as a long-lasting obstruction and has helped 1000's property holders stop water in its tracks.

Reitthaler:

In this case, the German company Reitthaler has come up with a more sophisticated and reliable solution for flood protection. In this case, it's not only for the car but for the whole house. It's installed under the floor in the driveway or front of the front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEjdC_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.madoors.com.tr/

At first glance, it's no different from a storm drainage system, but it has special sensors. As soon as the water exceeds the permitted level, a barrier rises from the ground to block the water, preventing it from affecting the property.

The system is passed to be fully automatic and keeps working even in case of power failure. Perhaps the only drawback is that you have to install it in advance. The barriers are designed for a water level of up to 32 inches.

Dam Easy:

The Irish company, Dam, Easy flood barriers offer a similar product but with a simpler installation procedure. It is a watertight barrier placed directly in the doorway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSgIY_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://odditymall.com/

It's installed in three easy steps as a folding design and when not needed is stored in a special case. The only tools required are a wrench and a pump. The pump allows the width of the barrier to be adjusted to match the width of the door.

The air inflates the rubber gasket, making the structure airtight. The described procedure takes exactly five minutes. The manufacturer offers barriers of different sizes. In addition, several individual barriers can be connected to create an extra-wide barrier.

TopMix Permeable:

For this reason, the British company Top Mix has been developing alternative road materials in recent years. One of these is TopMix Permeable Paving Concrete, which has excellent drainage properties, unlike conventional concrete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr8tZ_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.nationalwaterrestoration.com/

It has a high void content of between 20 and 35. This allows one square meter of TopMix to absorb up to 264 gallons of water in a minute.

TopMix Permeable concrete has the same performance characteristics as conventional concrete. It's recommended for parking lots, driveways, and walkways to reduce the effects of flooding in urban areas.

NOAQ BoxWall:

The following development is designed to control the flow of water and protect particularly important or vulnerable buildings. Box-wall barriers from the Swedish company Noak are a modern, lightweight alternative to sandbags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUG3N_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.bluemont.com.au/

They're made of plastic, 20 inches high and weigh no more than 15 and a half pounds per running meter. Despite their apparent fragility, the system is capable of holding even large volumes of water. The secret lies in its special design.

During flooding, the barriers are held in place by the weight of the incoming water. The advantages of the NOAQ Boxwall are obvious. One person can deploy this reliable protection system in a couple of minutes, and once the disaster is over, it can be stored and used again.

Stormmeister:

If the technology shown today seems too complicated for you, then it's time to see the following invention. A Stormmeister is a door equipped with an active flood protection mechanism on the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVRY9_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.stormmeister.com/

It's no different from any other door, but a special seal gives it special properties. Furthermore, during testing, this pressure is used to make the system even more watertight. Stormmeister doors withstood a water level of 23 inches.

Aggeres SCFB:

Belgian company Aggeres has come up with a universal solution to protect people from disasters in urban areas. The SCFB stands for self-closing flood barrier. It can be installed on the banks of rivers and other bodies of water when the water level rises and reaches a dangerous level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2eJH_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://floodcontrolinternational.com/

The pressure generated activates the protection mechanism. It extends out of the ground fully automatically, providing an extra half meter of protection.

The system doesn't require electricity or human intervention to function properly with minimal maintenance. When not in use, the barrier disappears underground and does not obstruct traffic.

HESCO Floodline:

There are modern fencing options that work similarly to traditional sandbags. This is the invention of the British company HESCO. It's a barrier assembled from individual modules that are then filled with sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzOtL_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://qctimes.com/

The special honeycomb structure together with a durable mesh framework gives the construction exceptional reliability and structural integrity. This barrier can withstand rapid floodwater flows even with large amounts of debris.

Quick Dam:

At first, glance, what looks like an ordinary sandbag is a reliable and rapidly deployable system against flooding. In its initial state, the quick dam is nothing more than thin strips of fabric of varying lengths, but they are capable of absorbing enormous amounts of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMJnP_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://quickdams.com/

The bag swells before your eyes and in 10 minutes can go from zero to 32 pounds. In this state, it can remain for up to six months, all the time successfully protecting your house. The material the quick dam is made of is non-toxic and degrades completely over time.

Water-Gate Dam:

Water-Gate Dam: Here's another technology that can significantly reduce the effort and time needed to protect any property from flooding. The Canadian company Watergate has created a self-deploying system that's installed around the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRdCa_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.design1st.com/

When water begins to rise, it fills a pocket inside the barrier, making it grow in height. In this way, water doesn't float past the barrier and is successfully diverted away from your property.

The manufacturer offers systems in different sizes, ranging in length from 30 to 50 feet. An additional advantage is that they can be combined to create an extra-long barrier.

Flood-Block:

The last invention on our list is another modular barrier, this time assembled from special plastic blocks. The advantage of the design lies in its variability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I99Xf_0dCpi37j00
Credit to https://www.design1st.com/

The blocks are connected with special clips, so the barrier can have absolutely any shape and size. In any case, it retains water flow quite effectively.

The system can be deployed by one person when the units are not needed. They're stacked inside each other, saving space.

