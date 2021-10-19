What is more dangerous: A hurricane or an earthquake?

What is hidden inside the wind? Even after reading the novel The Inner Side of the Wind by Miloradovitch, you're unlikely to come close to understanding what kind of absolute power the wind has.

It's able to tear off roofs, turning houses into piles of debris, and toss trees in all directions, but what if a hurricane or typhoon is only the surface of the destructive elements? What if it's just a warning of another disaster that will soon impact the same region?

In May 2013, northern Italy recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.8. Almost simultaneously, a very strong hurricane gust of wind hit the same area. Experts were surprised at such a coincidence, but was it really a coincidence?

Albert Einstein, paraphrasing the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, said, "The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don't know." Remarkably, this idea is also relevant to modern scientists, who most recently discovered a completely new geophysical phenomenon right under their noses.

During a storm season, hurricanes transmit energy to the ocean in the form of strong waves that strike the shore and generate increased seismic activity.

That sounds reasonable, yet it's strange that no one has revealed a connection between the phenomena before. Scientists analyzed more than 12 years of seismic and oceanographic data from 2006 to 2010 and discovered more than 14,000 storm quakes that occurred in the waters off the coast of the United States as well as Canada and the Gulf of Mexico.

It turns out that the most powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic generate tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 on the ocean floor. Researchers cite the 2000-9 Atlantic hurricane bill as an illustrative example.

When a tropical storm first struck Newfoundland and then New England, when the winds reached hurricane force off the coast of New England and Nova Scotia, numerous seismic vibrations were generated by transcontinental surface waves.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 caused an earthquake in the Gulf of Mexico, while Hurricane Irene in 2011 did the same near the islands of the Bahamas off the coast of Florida. We call this phenomenon a "double whammy". This is explained when you visit a seismologist at the University of Florida during the storm season or when a strong nor'easter blows.

The wind transfers energy to the ocean, raising huge waves and these vibrations interact with the ocean bottom, generating powerful seismic activity course, strong quakes have always existed, but we simply haven't paid attention to them since they were considered to be seismic background noise in the Atlantic region and also in other parts of the world.

According to geophysicists, storm quakes are a newly discovered geophysical phenomenon that involves the interaction of the atmosphere, the ocean, and the Earth's crust and is highly dependent on the topography of the seabed. The shelf is still part of the continent, but in fact, it is also the bottom of the ocean.

This vibration propagates through the continent and is captured by seismographs. In 2017, it was noticed that the splashing of waves on lakes can cause microearthquakes, weak and short-term seismic vibrations.

A team of geologists led by one Yun from Yunnan University studied six different lakes ranging in size from 81 to 10,000 and 400 square miles (210 to 27,000 square kilometers).

The lakes that were studied are located in the USA. In Canada and China, scientists found that the waves on lakes caused by the wind lead to ground vibrations with different frequencies. But sometimes the wind resembles a saboteur who quietly intervenes in the course of events and radically changes them.

Did you know that the wind can move mountains in the literal sense? Indeed, hurricanes not only cause severe storms in the seas but also seem to trigger even more dangerous events. The great provocateur changes the texture of the sea bottom and causes tsunamis.

Scientist William Thiago, specializing in the study of the ocean from the laboratory of Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, believes that hurricanes can collect and move large masses of sedimentary rocks on the ocean floor and that this can cause tsunamis. The researcher provided geological evidence in favor of his hypothesis.

He claims that thousands of years ago, an inexplicable tsunami hit the Gulf of Mexico with waves up to 50 feet (or 15 meters) high, sweeping over Texas in 2004. Scientists considered the consequences and causes of the tsunami caused by the devastating Hurricane Ivan.

This was when giant waves up to 131 feet or 40 meters high crashed onto the shores of Jamaica, Grenada, and the US states of Florida and Alabama. The investigation of Hurricane Ivan is strong evidence that hurricanes can change underwater landscapes, causing tsunamis.

Various indicators were studied and several points in the path of Hurricane Ivan turned out to be cleared of about eleven point eight inches or 30 centimeters of sedimentary rock and moved millions of cubic meters of sand.

Scientific evidence of the role of hurricanes in seismic events comes from all over the world, so geophysicist Salvin Sachs is convinced that typhoons trigger slow earthquakes in Taiwan that last several hours or even days.

The fact is that the island is constantly experiencing tectonic stress arising in the subduction zone of two lithospheric plates that lie beneath the crust, In addition, hurricanes create landslides that surprise us like a time bomb in seismically hazardous areas.

Due to landslide stress, cracks appear in rocks, causing subsequent deformation, which is essentially an earthquake. It seems that when it rains it pours, and so we usually observe a chain reaction of natural disasters.

Geophysicist Shimon Witkin plans to provide compelling observations that demonstrate cascading relationships between tropical wet cyclones, landslides, and earthquakes. According to him, in Taiwan, in 85% of cases, large earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or greater occurred within a few years after very large typhoons.

Some researchers have gone even further in trying to figure out if there's a connection between hurricanes, earthquakes, and solar eclipses. A group of scientists from the Allatra international public movement is proving the direct connection between climatic events on earth and the activity of the Sun.

The refinement of this calculation system will allow for the future prediction of nature's interactions, and that means taking measures in advance to prevent this or that natural phenomenon, in the extreme case of mitigating it, or at least timely evacuating the population.

The discovery of such a geophysical phenomenon as storm quakes, despite all the advances in modern science, was able to catch scientists by surprise.