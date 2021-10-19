What is more dangerous: A hurricane or an earthquake?

Fiction & Science

What is hidden inside the wind? Even after reading the novel The Inner Side of the Wind by Miloradovitch, you're unlikely to come close to understanding what kind of absolute power the wind has.

It's able to tear off roofs, turning houses into piles of debris, and toss trees in all directions, but what if a hurricane or typhoon is only the surface of the destructive elements? What if it's just a warning of another disaster that will soon impact the same region?

In May 2013, northern Italy recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.8. Almost simultaneously, a very strong hurricane gust of wind hit the same area. Experts were surprised at such a coincidence, but was it really a coincidence?

Albert Einstein, paraphrasing the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, said, "The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don't know." Remarkably, this idea is also relevant to modern scientists, who most recently discovered a completely new geophysical phenomenon right under their noses.

During a storm season, hurricanes transmit energy to the ocean in the form of strong waves that strike the shore and generate increased seismic activity.

That sounds reasonable, yet it's strange that no one has revealed a connection between the phenomena before. Scientists analyzed more than 12 years of seismic and oceanographic data from 2006 to 2010 and discovered more than 14,000 storm quakes that occurred in the waters off the coast of the United States as well as Canada and the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3pvV_0cT4nqrS00
Credit to YouTube channel ( Ridddle )

It turns out that the most powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic generate tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 on the ocean floor. Researchers cite the 2000-9 Atlantic hurricane bill as an illustrative example.

When a tropical storm first struck Newfoundland and then New England, when the winds reached hurricane force off the coast of New England and Nova Scotia, numerous seismic vibrations were generated by transcontinental surface waves.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 caused an earthquake in the Gulf of Mexico, while Hurricane Irene in 2011 did the same near the islands of the Bahamas off the coast of Florida. We call this phenomenon a "double whammy". This is explained when you visit a seismologist at the University of Florida during the storm season or when a strong nor'easter blows.

The wind transfers energy to the ocean, raising huge waves and these vibrations interact with the ocean bottom, generating powerful seismic activity course, strong quakes have always existed, but we simply haven't paid attention to them since they were considered to be seismic background noise in the Atlantic region and also in other parts of the world.

According to geophysicists, storm quakes are a newly discovered geophysical phenomenon that involves the interaction of the atmosphere, the ocean, and the Earth's crust and is highly dependent on the topography of the seabed. The shelf is still part of the continent, but in fact, it is also the bottom of the ocean.

This vibration propagates through the continent and is captured by seismographs. In 2017, it was noticed that the splashing of waves on lakes can cause microearthquakes, weak and short-term seismic vibrations.

A team of geologists led by one Yun from Yunnan University studied six different lakes ranging in size from 81 to 10,000 and 400 square miles (210 to 27,000 square kilometers).

The lakes that were studied are located in the USA. In Canada and China, scientists found that the waves on lakes caused by the wind lead to ground vibrations with different frequencies. But sometimes the wind resembles a saboteur who quietly intervenes in the course of events and radically changes them.

Did you know that the wind can move mountains in the literal sense? Indeed, hurricanes not only cause severe storms in the seas but also seem to trigger even more dangerous events. The great provocateur changes the texture of the sea bottom and causes tsunamis.

Scientist William Thiago, specializing in the study of the ocean from the laboratory of Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, believes that hurricanes can collect and move large masses of sedimentary rocks on the ocean floor and that this can cause tsunamis. The researcher provided geological evidence in favor of his hypothesis.

He claims that thousands of years ago, an inexplicable tsunami hit the Gulf of Mexico with waves up to 50 feet (or 15 meters) high, sweeping over Texas in 2004. Scientists considered the consequences and causes of the tsunami caused by the devastating Hurricane Ivan.

This was when giant waves up to 131 feet or 40 meters high crashed onto the shores of Jamaica, Grenada, and the US states of Florida and Alabama. The investigation of Hurricane Ivan is strong evidence that hurricanes can change underwater landscapes, causing tsunamis.

Various indicators were studied and several points in the path of Hurricane Ivan turned out to be cleared of about eleven point eight inches or 30 centimeters of sedimentary rock and moved millions of cubic meters of sand.

Scientific evidence of the role of hurricanes in seismic events comes from all over the world, so geophysicist Salvin Sachs is convinced that typhoons trigger slow earthquakes in Taiwan that last several hours or even days.

The fact is that the island is constantly experiencing tectonic stress arising in the subduction zone of two lithospheric plates that lie beneath the crust, In addition, hurricanes create landslides that surprise us like a time bomb in seismically hazardous areas.

Due to landslide stress, cracks appear in rocks, causing subsequent deformation, which is essentially an earthquake. It seems that when it rains it pours, and so we usually observe a chain reaction of natural disasters.

Geophysicist Shimon Witkin plans to provide compelling observations that demonstrate cascading relationships between tropical wet cyclones, landslides, and earthquakes. According to him, in Taiwan, in 85% of cases, large earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or greater occurred within a few years after very large typhoons.

Some researchers have gone even further in trying to figure out if there's a connection between hurricanes, earthquakes, and solar eclipses. A group of scientists from the Allatra international public movement is proving the direct connection between climatic events on earth and the activity of the Sun.

The refinement of this calculation system will allow for the future prediction of nature's interactions, and that means taking measures in advance to prevent this or that natural phenomenon, in the extreme case of mitigating it, or at least timely evacuating the population.

The discovery of such a geophysical phenomenon as storm quakes, despite all the advances in modern science, was able to catch scientists by surprise. What do you think of the hidden destructive effects of hurricanes? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 29

Published by

Fiction is an intentionally manufactured record of something. It can likewise be a scholarly work dependent on the creative mind instead of on actuality, similar to a novel or short story. Like its scholarly cousin's tale, legend, and fantasy, fiction has a marginally more obscure extra significance: an intentional falsehood or lie.

Florida State
455 followers

More from Fiction & Science

What will happen to Earth if we collide with another planet?

Around 50 billion maverick planets are wandering the Milky Way with no host star to the clutch. They don't radiate any light of their own and that makes them hard to spot. The last time a wanderer planetoid the size of Mars crashed into Earth, it dispersed our planet's young outside layer into space, where gravity stuck those particles into what we currently call the Moon. This time, it would be all damnation and brimstone without any survivors left.

Read full story
21 comments

That is why renewable energy cannot protect our planet

Hydroelectric dams with tens of millions of tons of steel and concrete have already blocked two-thirds of the world's major rivers. They block nutrient flows necessary for ecosystems to function and block fish migration routes.

Read full story

What if the biggest asteroid hits Earth?

How regularly do you think rocks tumbling from space land on individuals? Just one case in history has at any point been formally affirmed, in spite of the fact that others have been accounted for.

Read full story
59 comments

What happens to us if we inhale the earth through a black hole?

Could a black hole devour us all one day? There are millions who are just waiting for this. And if we accidentally create a black hole, well, we better get attached. Things are really bad. Literally. 3000 light-years from Earth is a black hole visible to the naked eye.

Read full story
9 comments

Can you survive if a tornado catches you?

A staggering twister is traveling your direction. Also, you just have around 13 minutes to get to a protected spot. If not, you may very well end up getting sucked into a freezing vortex, and being thrown around at speeds up to 480 km/h (300 mph).

Read full story
3 comments

Can a volcano shoot solid matter into space?

You can see them on Jupiter's moon Io. You can track down some on Neptune's cold moon Triton. Volcanoes erupt with such force that they reach into space. Envision if our own Moon could pull that off or then again, it is far more detestable. Imagine a scenario where a goliath fountain of liquid magma on Earth could heave magma that high.

Read full story
3 comments

Non-stop earthquakes that last an entire year

Earth can be brimming with limits. In any case, today, there's only one limit. Constant seismic tremors last a whole year. Earth's structural plates are continually moving. Also, as they move past one another, pressure develops.

Read full story
3 comments

How about digging a tunnel under the ocean?

If you need to get from London to New York, you can choose from several different paths. Going by water or air is considered to be the most comfortable, but if you suffer from seasickness or for whatever reason taking a ride on an aircraft will, of course, be the much more rapid means of transportation.

Read full story
4 comments

Consider the possibility that All the Money in the World Is collected into One Place

Envision a sea comprising totally of gold coins, close to which you are lying on a lounger made of dollar greenbacks. Just somebody like Scrooge McDuck can truly bear the cost of something like this. Well... he and Jeff Bezos. In 2013 Forbes assessed the total assets of the most extravagant man on earth to be around 65.4 billion dollars.

Read full story
1 comments

What can happens if you split the Moon in half?

What causes moonquakes? What might occur if a big part of our Moon floated away? Has the Moon previously split into equal parts?. As cordial neighbors in the sky, the Moon and Earth have an advantageous relationship. The Moon's gravity keeps us on a decent timetable, making tides that movement around the Earth at regular intervals.

Read full story
4 comments

If walls could protect coastal towns from rising sea levels?

Could you envision bouncing from the kitchen window and plunging into the water? How fun could that be? For certain individuals, sure. It appears to be impossible, yet it's not as insane as you may suspect. Researchers foresee that by 2050, water levels in 570 beachfront urban communities worldwide will ascend by a large portion of a meter (1.6 ft), undermining 800 million individuals.

Read full story

If you left the iceberg into a volcano

Very quickly, a closeby fountain of liquid magma will emit, regurgitating garbage and magma, and obliterating your city. You realize that retaliating in like manner ordinarily compounds the situation, yet perhaps you could battle fire with ice.

Read full story

Can we freeze the tsunami?

To freeze water, you don’t have to be the character Sub-Zero from the beloved game Mortal Kombat. Nowadays you can just put your water in the freezer, wait a few minutes, and the job is done. But what do you do if you want to freeze a few million liters of the liquid that are moving at you at a speed of 500 miles or 800 km per hour?

Read full story
2 comments

Snakes that have killed dinosaurs in the past

Snakes, of course, are some of the most mysterious creatures on the planet, snakes can mortally bite or horrify by completely swallowing small animals before our very eyes. The largest of these slinking, creeping predators are rare boas, and pythons, which can reach lengths of up to 26 feet or eight meters.

Read full story

What if the extinction of the dinosaurs hadn't happened 65 million years ago?

Humankind has existed in the world for around 300,000 years. We've endured many conflicts, atomic bombings, starvations, and lethal pandemics, yet consider the possibility that we were on earth 200 million years prior.

Read full story
12 comments

What happens when an 20.0 Earthquake Strikes?

For example, an underground detonation of a one-megaton nuclear bomb will cause a magnitude 6 earthquake when the magnitude is increased by 1. An earthquake's energy is increased by 32 times, but can a massive earthquake create a black hole?

Read full story
21 comments

Imagine If you are swallowed by an "Anaconda"

They're the biggest snakes on Earth, wandering the Amazon. They've eaten goats, deer, and even crocodiles. So what might occur if a boa constrictor attempted to eat you? In all honesty, in 2014 somebody was really idiotic enough to endeavor this.

Read full story
6 comments

Baseball hits Mars at light speed

Since 1900, the baseball rules have been in power in the United States. This law keeps an onlooker from suing an expert ball club for wounds endured by said observer whenever struck by a foul ball.

Read full story

If you put concrete in a "volcano"

An enormous volcanic blast sends rock, magma, and debris all over the place. Fire and annihilation are surrounding you. If by some stroke of good luck there were a straightforward stunt to stop an ejection. Like possibly stopping up those magma mountains with old-fashioned cement.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy