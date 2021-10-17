What happens to us if we inhale the earth through a black hole?

Could a black hole devour us all one day? There are millions who are just waiting for this. And if we accidentally create a black hole, well, we better get attached. Things are really bad. Literally. 3000 light-years from Earth is a black hole visible to the naked eye.

Fortunately, we are a good distance from this stellar black hole, and many others like it. There are about 100 million of them in our galaxy as far as we know. they are remnants of supernovae, which occur when stars 10 to 20 times the size of our Sun collapse on themselves.

Stellar black holes are quite common, measuring around 16 km (10 miles) in diameter. And then there is the much bigger competition, the supermassive black holes. These are roughly the size of our solar system in diameter and mass greater than a million suns combined. One of them, known as Sagittarius A *, is right in the middle of our galaxy.

Technically, a 1mm (1/25 inch) pin-sized black hole could destroy us if it were close enough to Earth due to its incredibly dense mass and extreme gravitational pull. whether or not they have passed the event horizon.

You can think of this as the tipping point of the black hole. Anything beyond this point would have to travel faster than light to escape good luck. If the Earth got close enough, the side closest to the black hole would start to stretch towards it.

Our atmosphere would start to be sucked in and then huge pieces of the Earth tore apart and followed suit. If the Earth managed to fall into the orbit of the black hole, we would experience tidal warming.

The strong and irregular gravitational pull on Earth would continually warp the planet. This would generate a tremendous amount of internal friction, heating the Earth's core to disastrous levels. It would likely cause deadly earthquakes, volcanoes, and tsunamis that trick of fate.

The Earth would eventually stretch in a process known as "and", but not in the tasty way of cheese and tomato. Let's say you've been a superhero and decided to fight the black hole with your head down.

Well, your arms would be closer than your feet causing your body to stretch vertically and become more and more compressed. Hope your superpower is elasticity. For a medium-sized stellar black hole, spaghettification could occur several hundred kilometers from the event horizon.

But for a supermassive black hole, physicists believe it would occur on the event horizon because of its size anything that enters a black hole will be torn into a chain of individual atoms. It could happen to anything that crosses it. People, planets, stars, you name it. Sadly, our entire solar system would be doomed.

The Sun's careful balance and our many planets would collapse, which could cause them to crash into each other. And, to add insult to injury, our asteroid belt would be sucked towards us. About 200 of the 552,894 asteroids we know of are over 100 km (62 mi) in length. So if we are hit, we will die before we turn into spaghetti.

Frankly, I don't know which fate would be worse. All matter in our solar system would join the accretion disk around the black hole. When the matter is sucked into the black hole, it generates enormous amounts of radiation. So even if we somehow survived all asteroids, we would probably die from radiation. Believe it or not, astronomers have discovered rare circumbinary planets orbiting two stars.

While that could be a possibility with a black hole and our Sun, extreme tidal forces would most likely make our planet uninhabitable. And even worse, we could eventually be kicked out of orbit or swallowed by the Sun or the black hole. I'm sorry, but there is no result where we win here. But, and this is a big but, maybe we could protect ourselves in a hyper-reinforced space shuttle.

If we somehow manage to overcome the event horizon, we might find ourselves in an even stranger time. Physics as we know it would change. Things like gravity, the speed of light, and even the way atoms bond and react can be completely different.

The truth is, we don't know what would happen. We cannot get any information about a black hole. Would we be drawn into another dimension? Would we find ourselves in a parallel universe? Or maybe we are already inside a black hole.

