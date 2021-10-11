How about digging a tunnel under the ocean?

If you need to get from London to New York, you can choose from several different paths. Going by water or air is considered to be the most comfortable, but if you suffer from seasickness or for whatever reason taking a ride on an aircraft will, of course, be the much more rapid means of transportation.

However, soaring across the skies is not an instant trip by any means. It still takes anywhere from eight to eleven hours, and what if you suffer from both seasickness and aerophobia, or if you enjoy seafaring for whatever reason? Such structures are no longer a novelty.

Today we have a tunnel under the Amor River in China, and the Khan Tunnel in Japan travels under the sea between the islands of Hong Kong and Mainland China. In comparison with the gargantuan tunnel that will have to be dug from Europe to America, these will all seem like tiny little underwater paths. The first is sectionalized construction, and the second is panel construction.

The first provides for the assembly of the mainline from finished elements at the bottom of the ocean, and the second is inserted into the thickness of the earth itself deep under the ocean bottom.

But before considering all these different construction concepts, let's first determine what type of transport is most suitable for such travel. Traveling by car from London to New York, one would have to endure a mind-boggling 5,600 miles of continuous driving.

Credit to Youtube channel ( BRIGHT SIDE )

According to some estimates, a Hyperloop train could accelerate as fast as 6,400 kilometers an hour, which means that it could travel from London to New York in less than an hour. The secret of this super train is quite simple. It's a sealed capsule which, as it moves through the airless tunnel, literally soars as if through outer space with magnetic levitation, reducing friction at the wheels to almost zero.

In addition to the airless environment almost eliminating drag, the vacuum also protects the tunnel from the destructive effect of the sonic boom that normally appears when the supersonic barriers are overcome in the atmosphere. Therefore, in addition to high-speed, another advantage of such transport is its high ecological compatibility.

Fortunately, the old but tried-and-true method of stabilizing the earth with the help of tunneling boards will save you from such laborious and expensive work.

The essence of this method is that hydraulic jacks gradually push a shield forward with the construction crew immediately installing metal support rings with concrete and cement formation quickly following.

This process additionally squeezes free moisture from the rock, draining it in effect up to a set distance in front of the tunnel drilling machines with this method. Tunnel Wars are used which move towards each other from two different starting points. Unfortunately, these amazing devices have one huge drawback: they often fail.

But even if there isn't a single failure of the drilling machines during the London to New York City operation, the job is colossal without the even greater difficulty of parting the seas, which according to legend, only the biblical prophet Moses could do, it is still possible that we might be able to accomplish the task with the help of a submersible tubular tunnel.

To install it, you don't need to crunch and crawl your way through endless kilometers of stone and soil and if it isn't In this case, to level out our seafloor path, we'll need to use lighter supports made of metal or even plastic structures. There's another interesting concept, the creation of an underwater floating corridor.

In this case, the sections of the tunnel are immersed and float just 50 to 100 meters below the surface of the ocean, avoiding excessive pressure from the depths and having neutral buoyancy.

These structures are then simply attached to the seabed far below. However, it's not easy to attach such a particular structure at such great depths and, as a result, a series of problems could arise during its installation.

For example, our underwater corridor has to be fitted with a wide variety of sophisticated devices and technologies, for example, according to some assumptions, to safeguard against all possible failures other possible expenses will be the extensive use of carbon nanotubes and powerful seismic sensors.

which will allow for the structure to automatically adapt to underwater earthquakes. According to some estimates, at least 12 trillion dollars, that's a trillion with a T, will need to be spent on the construction of our transatlantic tunnel.

Our current level of technological development simply does not allow us to cut our costs or solve some of the major problems in any other way. And finally, it's still unclear what kind of an environmental impact the various versions of the tunnel would have.

Nevertheless, the endless and increasingly rapid development of science and technology occasionally makes it possible to implement the most fantastic projects.

As previously proposed by American billionaire Elon Musk, perhaps such trains will soon carry passengers from London to you via a transatlantic tunnel. It will certainly go down in history as one of the most, if not the most, grandiose engineering projects in all of history.

Its implementation would greatly add to our technological development across a variety of sciences and industries, as well as, of course, give people a convenient way to cross the ocean.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.