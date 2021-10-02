What happens when an 20.0 Earthquake Strikes?

Fiction & Science

For example, an underground detonation of a one-megaton nuclear bomb will cause a magnitude 6 earthquake when the magnitude is increased by 1. An earthquake's energy is increased by 32 times, but can a massive earthquake create a black hole?

What if we take five cities, New York, Berlin, Moscow, Tehran, and Madrid, and see which one can survive the maximum magnitude and make it all the way to the earthquake that will destroy the earth?

What is the maximum magnitude in theory? Magnitude 46 would release energy a thousand times the mass of the observable universe. This would be enough to reverse its expansion. At some point, galaxies will change their trajectory and head towards the center of the universe. At some point, the big bang will happen only in reverse.

The entire universe, including the earth and us, will just stop existing. A magnitude 46 will turn the whole shebang into a huge black hole. Scientists don't know if anything can cause such a magnitude in space.

Most likely, it's impossible, and that's a good thing. [Music]However what causes earthquakes on earth? The earth's crust. The outer layer of our planet is not an integral membrane. It consists of lithospheric plates that don't remain static.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9WFO_0cF5HbwO00
Credit to YouTube channel ( Ridddle )

Deep inside the earth, magma is heated, which then rises and collides with the earth's crust. Magmaflows set the lithospheric plates in motion. When one plate collides with another, the energy from that collision causes the fluctuations that we call an earthquake. Let's see what will happen to cities in a minimum magnitude earthquake.

Residents of panel-built houses in Berlin can hear a terrifying crackling sound and panic-stricken residents run out into the streets in Moscow. Church bells start tolling on their own in Tehran, but magnitudes between 5 and 5.9 will have no serious consequences.

What magnitude does it take to destroy an entire galaxy? If we take the amount of energy equivalent to magnitude 36, we will get a supermassive black hole with the same mass as the milky way.

If it meets another galaxy along the way, that galaxy will be torn apart, then we'll see stars and planets warping and stretching over the black hole event horizon. The radiation coming from the black hole at that point will disperse the galactic gas clouds. Eventually, the entire second galaxy will be consumed without a trace.

However let's get back to earth and see what earthquake magnitude can cause the first serious destruction after an earthquake with a magnitude of between 6 and 6.9 In New York, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and the Flat Iron Building begin to crumble in New York.

The four towers of the cuatro tourist business area of Madrid have started cracking too. St. Francis Cathedral is falling apart right in front of tourists.

The Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin won't survive this earthquake, neither will the area in which it's located in Moscow. Czeramuski and other residential areas are collapsing. Their residents are now cut off from the city center. The subway is flooded by the Moscow River.

Meanwhile, in Tehran, almost nothing happened. Several cracks appeared in the city's main university building. The earthquake with a magnitude of between 6 and 6.9 will cause the first serious destruction. We already know the magnitude that can destroy the universe and the galaxy, and destroy the sun, it's enough to reach magnitude 25.

If this happens, energy will be released in the amount of 10 to the power of 35 megatons of TNT equivalent, which is the same amount released before a supernova explosion. The sun will grow to the point where it consumes Mercury, Venus, and possibly Earth, after which it will lose its shell, leaving only the core of a white dwarf star when the nucleus accumulates enough mass.

Explosions will occur equivalent to magnitude 25. It's terrifying to imagine what would happen to the earth in an earthquake of that magnitude. Fortunately, an earthquake's force is limited on our planet. It depends on the length of the fracture between the lithospheric plates and the plates' ability to store built-up energy from a collision.

Therefore, the maximum possible magnitude of an earthquake on earth is 9.5, but even a much smaller magnitude is enough to destroy cities on our planet. All of New York's brick buildings, including Brooklyn Heights, are falling into ruins.

The famous Brooklyn Bridge collapsed, broken in half. Subway tunnels are being filled with debris from collapsed roofs. People trying to leave the city by car can't control them due to violent tremors in the capital of Russia. Moscow's skyscrapers are being demolished.

The city divides into two parts in Tehran. The Azadi Tower falls, the most earthquake resistant building in the city and the international Tower can't withstand the tremors of such a force and splits in half. Madrid and Berlin are no longer on the map. They couldn't survive a magnitude 8.9 earthquake. We have three cities left. Which one of them will survive the most powerful earthquake on the planet? 9.5?

All the buildings on New York's mainland are completely destroyed, and Manhattan sinks into the water like Moscow. The other half of Russia's capital will melt into boiling magma beneath the earth's crust in Tehran.

In this battle, Tehran turned out to be the most prepared. [Musique]There will be survivors in the city who will be able to witness the last earthquake on Earth. Imagine going outside and seeing high-rise buildings collapse in seconds.

Trees are wrenched from the ground and tossed like salad cars many meters into the air. What's going on? You're witnessing the earthquake that will destroy the earth.

Its magnitude is 19.As you watch as the fractures on the earth are growing larger and deeper, your planet is literally being torn apart. Instead of the earth's fragments and space debris orbiting the sun, the maximum earthquake that can occur on our planet is half the magnitude that's fatal for us.

But what if people accidentally rocked the earth just a little too much at the FIFA World Cup final in 2018? Fans in Mexico were so excited about their team's victory that they jumped to such an extent that seismographs What will happen if the entire world population gathers in one location and jumps simultaneously? Comment with your thoughts.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 21

Published by

Fiction is an intentionally manufactured record of something. It can likewise be a scholarly work dependent on the creative mind instead of on actuality, similar to a novel or short story. Like its scholarly cousin's tale, legend, and fantasy, fiction has a marginally more obscure extra significance: an intentional falsehood or lie.

Florida State
274 followers

More from Fiction & Science

What can happens if you split the Moon in half?

What causes moonquakes? What might occur if a big part of our Moon floated away? Has the Moon previously split into equal parts?. As cordial neighbors in the sky, the Moon and Earth have an advantageous relationship. The Moon's gravity keeps us on a decent timetable, making tides that movement around the Earth at regular intervals.

Read full story
4 comments

If walls could protect coastal towns from rising sea levels?

Could you envision bouncing from the kitchen window and plunging into the water? How fun could that be? For certain individuals, sure. It appears to be impossible, yet it's not as insane as you may suspect. Researchers foresee that by 2050, water levels in 570 beachfront urban communities worldwide will ascend by a large portion of a meter (1.6 ft), undermining 800 million individuals.

Read full story

If you left the iceberg into a volcano

Very quickly, a closeby fountain of liquid magma will emit, regurgitating garbage and magma, and obliterating your city. You realize that retaliating in like manner ordinarily compounds the situation, yet perhaps you could battle fire with ice.

Read full story

Can we freeze the tsunami?

To freeze water, you don’t have to be the character Sub-Zero from the beloved game Mortal Kombat. Nowadays you can just put your water in the freezer, wait a few minutes, and the job is done. But what do you do if you want to freeze a few million liters of the liquid that are moving at you at a speed of 500 miles or 800 km per hour?

Read full story
2 comments

Snakes that have killed dinosaurs in the past

Snakes, of course, are some of the most mysterious creatures on the planet, snakes can mortally bite or horrify by completely swallowing small animals before our very eyes. The largest of these slinking, creeping predators are rare boas, and pythons, which can reach lengths of up to 26 feet or eight meters.

Read full story

What if the extinction of the dinosaurs hadn't happened 65 million years ago?

Humankind has existed in the world for around 300,000 years. We've endured many conflicts, atomic bombings, starvations, and lethal pandemics, yet consider the possibility that we were on earth 200 million years prior.

Read full story
12 comments

Imagine If you are swallowed by an "Anaconda"

They're the biggest snakes on Earth, wandering the Amazon. They've eaten goats, deer, and even crocodiles. So what might occur if a boa constrictor attempted to eat you? In all honesty, in 2014 somebody was really idiotic enough to endeavor this.

Read full story
6 comments

Baseball hits Mars at light speed

Since 1900, the baseball rules have been in power in the United States. This law keeps an onlooker from suing an expert ball club for wounds endured by said observer whenever struck by a foul ball.

Read full story

If you put concrete in a "volcano"

An enormous volcanic blast sends rock, magma, and debris all over the place. Fire and annihilation are surrounding you. If by some stroke of good luck there were a straightforward stunt to stop an ejection. Like possibly stopping up those magma mountains with old-fashioned cement.

Read full story
1 comments

The earth starts to rotate 10 times faster?

Have you at any point considered how your standard life would change if the days became more limited? Do you feel that is only a dream? All things considered, back in 2007, researchers recommended that the Earth's speed of revolution was expanding because of a dangerous atmospheric deviation and this could prompt genuine cataclysmic events and shocks to the human body in light of the fact that our entire life is detained inside the 24-hour day, so could mankind make due in a universe of sped up hours?

Read full story
4 comments

How the moon can flow the earth

The unstoppable force of life has been unleashing destruction on us with floods and rapidly spreading fires, yet the moon might have major amazement available for us soon. The moon does much something beyond beautiful examine the night sky. Earth's satellites are responsible for controlling numerous things on our planet.

Read full story

What would it be like if the earth went without oxygen

Our planet's atmosphere is very important. It's difficult to overestimate its significance. The atmosphere provides oxygen, which makes life possible on earth, and protects against harmful cosmic radiation. It can handle even small asteroids. It's impossible to imagine how we could survive without it, but I decided to try, so let's say the universe failed and the atmosphere disappeared for five seconds.

Read full story
2 comments

Earless worms react to sound through their skin

Prior, Caenorhabditis Elegans-the type of roundworm-was accepted to have three primaries detect contact, smell, and taste. In spite of having no eyes, they can detect light. Additionally, they can detect their body's activity during development.

Read full story

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from Orbit, update on flight

The main space the travel industry mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX launched from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day journey that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday.

Read full story

3D Spin on Mars and Track NASA's Perseverance Rover

This intuitive 3D experience shows NASA's Perseverance meanderer on the outer layer of Mars. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech. It's the following best thing to being on Mars: Two online intuitive encounters let you look at Jezero Crater – the arrival website and investigation area for NASA's Perseverance meanderer – without leaving our planet.

Read full story

Planetary researchers discover proof of sun based driven change on Moon

As NASA gets ready to land the main lady and the following man on the outside of the Moon by 2024 as a component of the Artemis mission, understanding the sun-oriented radiation climate and potential assets on the Moon are basic.

Read full story

Imagine what it would be like if lava fell on your body

Credit to YouTube channel (Ridddle ) If two snowflakes fall in your skin you won't even feel them if instead of individual snowflakes hot ash from a fire accidentally falls on you a small hole will appear on your clothes and maybe you'll feel a slight scratch if you accidentally spill hot tea on yourself you'll experience burning pain and get burned.

Read full story
2 comments

What happens after you drink liquid nitrogen?

Credit to YouTube channel ( Brainiac ) The bartender made her an incredibly beautiful cocktail. After sipping the drink, the girl began to choke. She was then taken to the hospital, Gabby began celebrating her birthday at the bar and ended up on the operating table alongside the doctors who were performing emergency surgery to remove part of her stomach.

Read full story
California State

Dangerous Mega-Seaquake Touches California

Credit to YouTube channel ( Ridddle ) Huge waves that wash away everything in their path, destroyed homes, human casualties, utter chaos, and numerous fires do this sound like the plot of a disaster movie with multi-million dollar special effects.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy