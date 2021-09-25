What would it be like if the earth went without oxygen

Fiction & Science

Our planet's atmosphere is very important. It's difficult to overestimate its significance. The atmosphere provides oxygen, which makes life possible on earth, and protects against harmful cosmic radiation. It can handle even small asteroids. It's impossible to imagine how we could survive without it, but I decided to try, so let's say the universe failed and the atmosphere disappeared for five seconds.

Today I'm going to show you what would happen without the atmosphere and oxygen. A small spoiler: don't think for a second that this could happen without consequence. Imagine a disaster movie: this is going to be even worse. First, let's define what the atmosphere is. This is the gas envelope of the planet. It consists of several layers that differ in density and properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKXa9_0c7j7QdW00
Credit to https://insh.world/

The history of the atmosphere began a long time ago. Initially, these were just light gases captured from interplanetary space. Volcanic activity, chemical reactions As ultraviolet radiation and other factors gradually change the atmosphere, they bring it to its present state. In fact, a world without an atmosphere is a realistic scenario. To understand how important it is for the planet, just look at Mars.

It lost most of its atmosphere about 4 billion years ago. Only a thin layer remains. As such, Mars isn't a comfortable place to live on earth either. There are examples of partial destruction of the atmosphere ozone holes.

These are weak areas of ozone concentration in the ozone layer, but even this change in the atmosphere has serious consequences for the planet. As the flow of ultraviolet solar radiation increases, which leads to the development of cancer, not to mention the negative impact on wild and domestic animals, crops, and the environment in general, but what happens if it's not just an ozone hole? First of all, it would be very quiet.

An elastic medium is necessary for the propagation of sound waves. Without an atmosphere, the waves would simply have nowhere to move. That's why you can't hear anything when you're in space For the sky to change color, you need an atmosphere. The sun's rays are dispersed through it, and without an atmosphere, there would no longer be a blue sky.

Remember the pictures taken on the moon's surface? That's how it would look. But the sky and silence are the least of our problems. If a meteor hit the earth at this moment, literally everything would fall to the ground. I mean literally everything.

Birds, planes, even insects. Without air. Without an atmosphere. The boiling point of water would drop significantly. This means that all of the water on earth would instantly start boiling, which is about 71 percent of the planet. Let's see if we could survive in such conditions.

For example, tardigrades could survive for about 90 seconds if you exhale The earth's atmosphere protects us from dangerous ultraviolet radiation without such a shield, even sunscreen wouldn't save you. Over time, life on the planet could get better. Let's go back to the point where the seas and oceans were boiling. The water wouldn't boil completely, even if the atmosphere disappeared for a long time.

The consequences would be different. The steam would be enough to stop the boiling and all that's left would freeze. That's about zero degrees celsius. Fahrenheit, water vapor from the oceans would act as a greenhouse gas, gradually increasing the temperature over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF171_0c7j7QdW00
Credit to https://www.syfy.com/

This would lead to a rampant greenhouse effect, which in turn would make our planet more like Venus than Mars. Organisms that need air to breathe would die, plants would die, fish would die. Most aquatic organisms would also die. However, some bacteria would survive. So losing the atmosphere wouldn't kill all life on earth.

However, if you didn't hold your breath, you could stay conscious for about 15 seconds. Even if you had an oxygen mask handy, it would be completely useless. While breathing, your body uses the pressure difference between the air inside and outside your lungs without atmospheric pressure, you wouldn't be able to take a single breath.

For example, you could build radiation-shielded domes on the earth what if the entire atmosphere didn't disappear but only the oxygen by itself as a chemical element? It turns out that the consequences could be much worse than what I've already described. Even if the planet only existed for five seconds without it, almost every object we use daily would turn to dust.

Oxygen is an important part of other compounds such as water, quartz, and ozone. Humanity would lose cars, roads, homes, and even clothing. You could also say goodbye to every concrete building on the planet. The reason is that oxygen is an important binding component in concrete. The ozone layer would disappear and, along with it, the sun would start frying the earth without oxygen.

All the water would become gas and then evaporate into space. Even the earth's crust would see its end because it's about 47 percent oxygen. But you wouldn't have to witness this apocalypse because our cells, which contain a lot of water, would also turn into gas and evaporate.

Humanity itself would become dust. Perhaps Thanos from Marvel just eliminated all of the oxygen inside of everyone. The effect would be similar to the death of the sun.

Comments / 2

Fiction is an intentionally manufactured record of something. It can likewise be a scholarly work dependent on the creative mind instead of on actuality, similar to a novel or short story.

