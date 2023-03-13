New research says selfish behavior can lead to fairness.

Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash

As humans, we often associate selfishness with negative consequences, but a recent study by physicists at the Center for the Advanced Study of Collective Behavior (CASCB) at the University of Konstanz shows that may selfishness can lead to fairness. The study explores the behavior of herd animals and how they reduce their risk of predation.

The researchers verified a hypothesis suggested by W.D. Hamilton in 1971, which explains how individuals in a herd position themselves so that their own predation risk is reduced at the expense of their neighbors.

The study used computer simulations to explore how individuals in a herd must alter their positions optimally to reduce their own risk of being attacked. The results show that when individuals act out of purely selfish reasons, it can lead to a fair situation within the group. The researchers found that after the herd had formed, the time-averaged predation risk was exactly equal for all individuals. This means that members at the center of the herd are not able to maintain specific optimal positions as other animals push toward these coveted spots.

The study shows that the formation of groups does not necessarily result from gregarious behaviors but can also be explained by the entirely selfish motivations of individuals to gain an advantage at the expense of others.

The results may also be useful in the context of finding optimal strategies for how autonomous robotic devices have to be programmed to master collective tasks.

Me, I can say that this study provides new insights into animal behavior and how selfishness can lead to fairness in certain circumstances.

It is interesting to see how individual motivations can lead to the formation of groups and how fairness can emerge from seemingly selfish behavior. The study also highlights the importance of using artificial intelligence to understand complex social contexts and how adaptive behaviors may emerge in flocks and swarms. Overall, this study provides valuable insights into collective behavior and its potential applications in different fields.