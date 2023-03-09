With climate change, the size of deep ocean fish is predicted to decrease

Feting Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ba378_0lD9Ym0d00
Photo byTim MarshallonUnsplash

A new study by the ICM-CSIC warns that as the ocean warms, fish in the deep sea will get smaller, which will have big ecological effects.

The research team analyzed fish otoliths found in geological formations dating back 700–800 thousand years on the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. These otoliths, small stones in the inner ear of bony fish used for sound and balance perception, allowed the researchers to track changes in fish body size throughout glacial and interglacial periods.

The study focused on the changes in "lanternfishes", a group of small mesopelagic fishes that make up more than half the fish biomass in the deep sea and are an essential food resource for other organisms in the marine food web. Lanternfishes also play a significant role in reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide, making them an important contributor to the biological carbon pump.

The results are concerning. The researchers found that during the interglacial period, fish size decreased by 35% when the global temperature increased by 4 °C, a scenario that could very well happen again due to ocean warming. Such a decrease in fish size could have far-reaching ecological consequences, disrupting the food chain and the delicate balance of ecosystems.

It's clear that we need to take action to prevent further ocean warming and the potential ecological and economic impacts that come with it. The study's findings underscore the urgency of the situation and serve as a stark reminder that the decisions we make today will impact the future of our planet and its inhabitants, both humans and non-humans.

So, let's do our part to reduce our carbon footprint, make sustainable choices, and support initiatives that promote ocean conservation. We owe it to ourselves and to people who will come after us to keep the ecosystems on Earth healthy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ocean# science# research# fish# science study

Comments / 0

Published by

some lines on happiness

N/A
4K followers

More from Feting Blue

New research says selfish behavior can lead to fairness.

As humans, we often associate selfishness with negative consequences, but a recent study by physicists at the Center for the Advanced Study of Collective Behavior (CASCB) at the University of Konstanz shows that may selfishness can lead to fairness. The study explores the behavior of herd animals and how they reduce their risk of predation.

Read full story
Minnesota State

A group of friends helps free a swan stuck on a frozen lake by putting some hot water near the frozen ice.

Winter is a beautiful time for me, but it can also be harsh and unforgiving. For animals living near frozen lakes, it can be a difficult time of year to find food and navigate. One group of friends in Minnesota found this out firsthand when they stumbled upon a swan stuck on a frozen lake. It is a story of compassion, teamwork, and a love for all creatures, big and small.

Read full story
1 comments

The view of a lava river moving in real time

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a river of lava flow?. Recently, I found an amazing video of lava flowing. So I figured I'd share it here. This video has been making its way around the internet, showing a mesmerizing display of a lava river in action.

Read full story
5 comments

Teacher beats the brakes off 14 year old student for squaring up on him

We recently came across a shocking incident that occurred in one of the schools, where a teacher was caught on camera beating a 14-year-old student. The teacher, reportedly frustrated after the student squared up to him, began hitting him. The incident left everyone speechless, as it was a shocking act of violence and could have had serious repercussions on both the teacher and the child.

Read full story
4 comments

My friend's boyfriend had the habit of objectifying women.

This is a work of non-fiction based on the actual event, experienced by my friend firsthand, and written with permission. When my friend first met her boyfriend, she was smitten. He was charming and funny, and they had a great connection. However, as their relationship progressed, she began to notice something troubling. Her boyfriend had a habit of objectifying women.

Read full story
2 comments

A dog is trying to help its master by helping to keep things out of the trunk of the car.

We all love the little things in life, and this cute video of two dogs helping their owner take stuff from the car trunk is no exception. The footage shows two faithful canines assisting their owner in taking things out of the trunk.

Read full story
1 comments

A video of the cat knocking on the door and getting a treat.

Photo byscreenshot by the author from a video uploaded on Twitter. People like me love cats, and cats sometimes do activities that make them even more lovable. Like in this video, the cat is one example of this, as this cat has recently figured out a way to get free treats without even having to meow.

Read full story
13 comments

A funny video of a dog trying to roll down a snowy hill. 

I love to play in the snow. In my older days, I also played very much in the snow. Snow is the thing that will always attract me. Snow is the thing that will always attract me. Some people like to go skiing in the snow.

Read full story
8 comments

A funny video of a dog reacting to a fake gunshot

Photo byscreenshot by the author from a video uploaded on Twitter. Our pets are the cutest, most adorable, and most hilarious animals we can record doing weird things, enjoying themselves, and making us laugh. They're also the most innocent and understanding souls. When we need someone to listen to, talk to, or even just hang out with when nobody else will, our pets are always there for us. You'll never meet a creature more loyal than your furry friend!

Read full story
2 comments

A video of a baby getting confused about who the baby's real father is

The Screenshot is taken from the video posted on Twitter by Pubity. We all have specific memories from our childhood somewhere back in our minds, but they are not very clear. We have no idea how amusing it is to hear everything we did as children.

Read full story
19 comments

The video of a dog sets a record for the longest catch of a Frisbee at 109 yards.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Fascinating. John C. Maxwell said, "Small disciplines repeated with consistency every day lead to great achievements gained slowly over time."

Read full story
1 comments

A cute and funny video of a small boy eating Pringles.

The Screenshot is taken from the video posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Who doesn't like eating? Maybe everyone likes it, but for me, eating is a very important part of my life. It's fun, and I like to eat a lot. In particular, reading about delicious meals or foods makes me want to eat that food even more instead of making me less hungry.

Read full story
8 comments

The video of parrot mimicking different sounds.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by cincinnatizoo. Parrots are beautiful pets that people of all ages and lifestyles love. They have a personality and love to be with their humans.

Read full story
7 comments

A cute video of a very excited little boy on his first trip on the tram!

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by bebebaoo. We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.

Read full story
4 comments

The video of a dog sleeping in two vacant seats on a full bus.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Stefano S. Magi. The Internet is full of entertaining videos, hilarious jokes, amazing recipes, and multi-faceted stories.

Read full story
13 comments

An adorable video of a service dog choosing his own present.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Who doesn't like birthday presents? Everyone likes them, right?. Birthday presents are too much of a cute thing. They are the chance we get to make someone's day. We want them to be happy, so we bring them their favorite cake and presents, hoping for a smile.

Read full story
15 comments

A beautiful view of monarch butterflies flying.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Butterflies are amazing creatures, and they come in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Most of them are as beautiful to look at as they are to see. But there is just one thing that beats them all: the monarch butterfly.

Read full story
1 comments

A cute video of the reaction of a young girl who received a puppy from her parents.

The screenshot was taken from a video posted on Instagram by jennykvande. Parents seem to get more creative with the gifts they give their kids for their birthdays and other special occasions every day.

Read full story
6 comments

The adorable video of the toddler kissing the dog

Toddlers do the funniest things; it's what makes them so darn lovable. Something about how their little fingers fumble with grasping objects and their lack of coordination when trying to walk makes us all smile.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy