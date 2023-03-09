With climate change, the size of deep ocean fish is predicted to decrease

Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash

A new study by the ICM-CSIC warns that as the ocean warms, fish in the deep sea will get smaller, which will have big ecological effects.

The research team analyzed fish otoliths found in geological formations dating back 700–800 thousand years on the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. These otoliths, small stones in the inner ear of bony fish used for sound and balance perception, allowed the researchers to track changes in fish body size throughout glacial and interglacial periods.

The study focused on the changes in "lanternfishes", a group of small mesopelagic fishes that make up more than half the fish biomass in the deep sea and are an essential food resource for other organisms in the marine food web. Lanternfishes also play a significant role in reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide, making them an important contributor to the biological carbon pump.

The results are concerning. The researchers found that during the interglacial period, fish size decreased by 35% when the global temperature increased by 4 °C, a scenario that could very well happen again due to ocean warming. Such a decrease in fish size could have far-reaching ecological consequences, disrupting the food chain and the delicate balance of ecosystems.

It's clear that we need to take action to prevent further ocean warming and the potential ecological and economic impacts that come with it. The study's findings underscore the urgency of the situation and serve as a stark reminder that the decisions we make today will impact the future of our planet and its inhabitants, both humans and non-humans.

So, let's do our part to reduce our carbon footprint, make sustainable choices, and support initiatives that promote ocean conservation. We owe it to ourselves and to people who will come after us to keep the ecosystems on Earth healthy.