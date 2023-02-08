A group of friends helps free a swan stuck on a frozen lake by putting some hot water near the frozen ice.

Photo by screenshot by the author from a video uploaded on Twitter

Winter is a beautiful time for me, but it can also be harsh and unforgiving. For animals living near frozen lakes, it can be a difficult time of year to find food and navigate. One group of friends in Minnesota found this out firsthand when they stumbled upon a swan stuck on a frozen lake. It is a story of compassion, teamwork, and a love for all creatures, big and small.

The group of friends was out on the lake ice enjoying the beautiful winter day when they noticed the swan struggling to break free from the ice. The swan had gotten its foot caught in the ice and could not move. The friends quickly realized that they needed to act fast to save the swan.

The friends sprang into action, put some hot water near the ice, and tried to rescue the swan. The swan was a little disoriented at first, but quickly regained its composure and went away slowly, grateful for its rescuers.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Viral Hog, and it gained 40k views.

The friends’ act of kindness was captured on video, and it quickly went viral. The video is a reminder that even in the harshest of conditions, a little bit of kindness can go a long way.

It is a beautiful display of kindness and compassion, and it shows that even the smallest act of kindness can make a huge impact.

One thing I found particularly interesting about this video is how the friends worked together to save the swan. It was a true display of teamwork, and they all played an important role in getting the job done. Whether it was breaking up the ice or pouring hot water, everyone came together to help the swan.