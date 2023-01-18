Teacher beats the brakes off 14 year old student for squaring up on him

Photo by screenshot from a video uploaded on Twitter

We recently came across a shocking incident that occurred in one of the schools, where a teacher was caught on camera beating a 14-year-old student. The teacher, reportedly frustrated after the student squared up to him, began hitting him. The incident left everyone speechless, as it was a shocking act of violence and could have had serious repercussions on both the teacher and the child.

The video footage clearly showed what happened between the two. The teacher was seen entering into a heated exchange of words with the student, who then squared up to him.

The student gathered the courage to fight back and punched the teacher in self-defense. This incident, though not the first of its kind, is inexcusable, and, shockingly, teachers are seen resorting to such ridiculous acts of violence in a place that is meant to nurture knowledge and growth in an individual.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that such acts of brutality are not repeated anywhere and that our students are sent to school in a safe and secure learning environment, away from any such kind of violence.

The incident of fighting that has been posted on Twitter has garnered a great deal of attention, with the video alone having achieved over 16 million views. This indicates an overwhelming level of engagement, bringing to light a topic that has been the subject of much discourse.

It appears that Fight Haven's post has successfully opened the floor for conversation, with many people airing their opinions on the situation.

There is no denying that some students display bad behavior and are repeatedly engaged in mischievous acts, but physical violence is certainly not the answer and will only lead to more harm than good. It is the responsibility of the faculty of the school to take such matters seriously and take corrective measures that ultimately benefit the student at the end of the day.