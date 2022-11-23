A funny video of a dog reacting to a fake gunshot

Feting Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEIjR_0jKUyYMg00
Photo byscreenshot by the author from a video uploaded on Twitter

Our pets are the cutest, most adorable, and most hilarious animals we can record doing weird things, enjoying themselves, and making us laugh. They're also the most innocent and understanding souls. When we need someone to listen to, talk to, or even just hang out with when nobody else will, our pets are always there for us. You'll never meet a creature more loyal than your furry friend!

We, as their owners, can also teach them tricks that, when shown to someone else, will make them adore our pets too, just like this fluffy dog in this video.

Here we can see how well this dog is trained to react to a fake gunshot. As we can see, when its owner points at the dog and makes a shooting sound, the dog responds by sliding on the floor and trying not to move. His cute little attempt to play dead makes this video and the dog so adorable and humorous at the same time.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named The Woof World.

This video has received over one million views and over fifty thousand likes.

The caption of this short, adorable video reads, "Someone give this Corgi an Oscar right now...."

Some so many viewers have interacted with and commented on this video posted on Twitter; let's see some of them. ﻿

"So proud of himself at the end "
"His face is like, "Did my acting is good?"
"Corgis just love falling because of their low centers of gravity..."

In my opinion, this video, created by a fluffy dog, is one of the cutest videos I've ever seen. It shows how much a cute dog is concerned about his owner.

Corgis are very intelligent and clever dogs, so this video was made to show us how much he cares for us. It may be just a cute little trick or even an act, but it shows how he's trying to make us happy.

