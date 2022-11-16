A video of a baby getting confused about who the baby's real father is

We all have specific memories from our childhood somewhere back in our minds, but they are not very clear. We have no idea how amusing it is to hear everything we did as children.

And time passes by, and time flies fast, and we grow up. And we get old, and we get wiser. The memories of our childhood seem to be lost somewhere in the past.

So today in this blog post, we will talk about the cute and funny video of a baby being confused about who the baby's real father is.

At the start of the video, we can see this cute baby being confused about who the real father is when the actual father and his identical twins are both in front of the baby.

While the baby is with one of them, the baby looks at the other brother and thinks that he’s the real father. And the baby does the same when it is with the other twin brother and looks at the first brother.

Here's the video to show you how cute and funny this is:

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named @PubityIG. This video has accumulated over 920k views and 33k likes.

The caption of the video reads, "When your dad is an identical twin and you've only known him for 9 months."

Let's see some of the comments made by the users.

"My mom was an identical twin."

"So funny!"

"This is so cute! I wonder how old she’ll be when she figures it out."

I hope you guys like this video.