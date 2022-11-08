The video of a dog sets a record for the longest catch of a Frisbee at 109 yards.

John C. Maxwell said, "Small disciplines repeated with consistency every day lead to great achievements gained slowly over time."

This dog is a great example of how true this is.

Having done a small thing on repeat, hundred times, day after day, makes you an expert in it. And doing something new one after the other makes you an expert in various things and leads your path to undeniable wonders.

This video shows us the result of constant hard work along with the discipline of the dog as well as the trainer towards their goal and how it helped them achieve it with a spectacular and record-breaking performance.

Thus, consistency and discipline will make you do wonders.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Fascinating. It was initially published by a user named Whoa City on Twitter.

This video has accumulated over 4 million views and over 200k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "Dog sets Frisbee record for a longest catch at 109 yards."

Let's see some of the comments by the users.

"Mine just walks in on me in the shower, lol."

"Looking back just to make sure his crush watched him pulling off that catch."

"Okay, that's a credit to both the dog as well as the Frisbee thrower. I'm lucky if I get more than 25 ft out of the throw."

This video will inspire me to start developing my discipline and see how I can build on it.

I hope this video will help you realize your dreams and motivate you to achieve them with a great, record-breaking performance.