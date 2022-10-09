The Internet is full of entertaining videos, hilarious jokes, amazing recipes, and multi-faceted stories.

But I like videos of dogs and pets doing funny things more than I like seeing videos of people doing something complex.

But today in this blog we are going to talk about the video of a dog sleeping in two vacant seats on a full bus that is winning hearts online.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Stefano S. Magi.

This video captured some very touching moments on a full bus. The clip then zoomed out to see a sleeping dog on two seats, surrounded by passengers.

I liked the way that no one was trying to disturb the dog in any way.

The caption of this video reads, "Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest."

This video has accumulated over 50k views and 3k likes.

Let's see some of the comments made by the users.

"so beautiful to see this! A lot of people standing but not disturbing the sweet, Happy Day to you. "

"Yes, we do have a lot of kind people in this world. Thank God. It's great to see. Thanks for sharing."

"Thank you. So uplifting to see kindness. "

Well, after watching this cute video, it reminds me of kindness. I have seen some nice posts on the internet about how kind people are. But it is not every day that I see a video of a dog sitting in two vacant seats on a full bus that is winning hearts online.

After watching this video, I thought that I wanted to be one of those passengers who would not disturb the sleeping dog.

Dogs are very wise and they know when we talk to them with love and affection. Our relationship with our dogs depends on how we treat them daily.