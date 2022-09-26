An adorable video of a service dog choosing his own present.

Who doesn't like birthday presents? Everyone likes them, right?

Birthday presents are too much of a cute thing. They are the chance we get to make someone's day. We want them to be happy, so we bring them their favorite cake and presents, hoping for a smile.

But in this blog post, we are not going to talk about any toddler or person’s birthday present.

Here we are going to talk about the video of a dog choosing its birthday gift.

Dogs are funny, cute, and adorable. If you have a dog of your own, you know that animals are capable of being surprisingly smart.

After all, they can do all sorts of things, like playing fetch, jumping through hoops, and walking on a leash. So it would only make sense that dogs could also become one with their minds and learn new tricks to impress their humans.

As you can see in the video, the service dog is selecting his present.

Originally, service dogs were trained to help people with disabilities; they would pick up dropped items and open doors.

But in this video, this act of the dog is cute to me. I like pets doing some activities, and this mostly makes me smile.

The caption reads, "Service dog chooses his birthday present."

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. And this video has accumulated over 700K views and more than 30K likes.

The viewers are liking and comment on this video. Let’s see some of the comments by the users.

One user commented, "Oh my heart As a service dog handler myself, I do the same. And I often watch how carefully he chooses his gift, even if he looks at me to make sure he can have it. I feel I stole his "puppyhood" by making him a service dog. I quietly cry, to which he responds. "Silly pup."

And another user commented, "Wow. I’m going to have to take my little one to the pet store."