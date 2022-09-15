The adorable video of the toddler kissing the dog

Toddlers do the funniest things; it's what makes them so darn lovable.

Something about how their little fingers fumble with grasping objects and their lack of coordination when trying to walk makes us all smile.

One of the things toddlers do for me that is truly priceless is pick up random objects and start eating them.

They observe us at mealtimes and assume anything we put on our plates is edible. I dare say it's the most important thing we teach them-don't to eat everything!

But actually, that is funny. So today we will talk about the adorable video of the toddler hugging the dog.

The Internet is all aflutter over a video of a toddler affectionately petting a dog.

Seeing a toddler get comfortable among animals is a joy to see. A tweet by user Buitengebieden with the message "Sometimes you just need a hug" and a winking emoji has gone viral. The toddler hugs and kisses the dog, bringing it comfort.

This video was posted on Twitter on September 14, 2022, by a user named buitengebieden.

This video has received over 7.5 million views and 308 thousand likes.

The viewers have commented on this adorable post. Let's see some of the comments.

As one user said, "Although that is an incredibly calm dog, there is no way I would allow my child or grandchild to do that." Another said, "Here is a perfect example of a dog and a child loving each other. The video is perfect. Friends for life".

Well, feel free to share your opinions on this video.