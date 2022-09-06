A viral video of a man teaching his six-month-old kid how to perform push-ups has gone viral.

Kids tend to make everything they do that much more adorable. They're just so natural at being cute, making you want to squeeze them with joy! It's impossible to resist their precious smiles and silly laughs.

I especially like to see them taking care of their little friends, as it shows how honest kids are and what they want to do.

I think all kids love to play, so I guess it's normal that they want to give a kiss on their friends' cheeks or carry them around, but it's just so cute that they're trying to be nice and funny.

So today in this blog post we will talk about a video of a man teaching his six-month-old kid how to perform push-ups that have gone viral on social media.

An Instagram user called Joshua Terada uploaded the video on August 15 and it has since gone viral.

The caption reads, "My spud is a stud."

A man does push-ups on his bed, then asks his little kid to do one. Little Babby watches with interest as his dad works out, then rubs his tummy on the bed.

Eventually, with his father's encouragement, the tiny kid tries to get up with the help of his hands.

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has racked up over 200k likes and 800k views.

In the post's comments section, many people praised the little boy for his work that show real emotion.

Based on my opinion, I feel the kid is just being cute. Even if he didn't know how to do any push-ups, he still did it because of his dad's encouragement and love.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinions.

I hope you enjoy the video as much as I did!