A viral video of a man teaching his six-month-old kid how to perform push-ups has gone viral.

Feting Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Xmqx_0hjrQbPr00
The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @joshterada

Kids tend to make everything they do that much more adorable. They're just so natural at being cute, making you want to squeeze them with joy! It's impossible to resist their precious smiles and silly laughs.

I especially like to see them taking care of their little friends, as it shows how honest kids are and what they want to do.

I think all kids love to play, so I guess it's normal that they want to give a kiss on their friends' cheeks or carry them around, but it's just so cute that they're trying to be nice and funny.

So today in this blog post we will talk about a video of a man teaching his six-month-old kid how to perform push-ups that have gone viral on social media.

An Instagram user called Joshua Terada uploaded the video on August 15 and it has since gone viral.

The caption reads, "My spud is a stud."

A man does push-ups on his bed, then asks his little kid to do one. Little Babby watches with interest as his dad works out, then rubs his tummy on the bed.

Eventually, with his father's encouragement, the tiny kid tries to get up with the help of his hands.

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has racked up over 200k likes and 800k views.

In the post's comments section, many people praised the little boy for his work that show real emotion.

Based on my opinion, I feel the kid is just being cute. Even if he didn't know how to do any push-ups, he still did it because of his dad's encouragement and love.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinions.

I hope you enjoy the video as much as I did!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

some lines on happiness

N/A
3688 followers

More from Feting Blue

A video of an elephant waking up a woman in a Thailand hotel room has gone viral.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by saakshijaain. Consider what you would do if an elephant woke you up from your sleep?. I had just watched a video on Instagram of an elephant waking up a woman in a Thailand hotel. so I thought I'd share it with you.

Read full story
28 comments

A video of a little boy giving a cute smile and getting his passport photo clicked has gone viral.

image grabbed from the Instagram reel posted by firstclassjerk. Do you enjoy the video of the laughing, small, cute little kid?. Well, if you talk about me, I do, and that’s why we will talk about the heartwarming video of a little child giving a cute smile while having his passport picture taken that has gone viral on social media. His mother took him to a picture studio.

Read full story
15 comments

Relationship: She was only kind to me because she wanted my assistance.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events experienced by me firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how many individuals in this day and age are unable to empathize with the emotions of others.

Read full story
36 comments

Opinion: My cousin started spending his life in sadness after finding out his girlfriend was cheating on him.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced by my cousin firsthand; used with permission. It's terrifying to suspect that your girlfriend or boyfriend is cheating on you. It's one of the worst feelings in the world.

Read full story

Opinion: A guy took revenge on a girl after she rejected him.

** This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event told to me by my friend; I used this with permission. Photo by cottonbroI was talking to my friend today when he shared this story about his brother, and I literally couldn't wait to share this story with you guys. After listening to this, I have reached a point where I think "it's wrong to expect what we choose must choose us too."

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: My friend thought she liked him, but it was just her friendly nature.

*This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event told to me by my friend. He experienced this first-hand and used this with permission. Did this happen to you when someone became a close friend and began to look after you, and you began to fantasize about them?

Read full story
7 comments

My father stopped eating nonveg after he found out that my mother was a vegetarian.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event told to me by my father, who had experienced this first hand; used with permission. Just imagine that you have an arranged marriage and after you come to know that your wife is a pure vegetarian. What would you do if you had to give up eating your favorite chicken?

Read full story
39 comments

Opinion: I hate it when my parents compare me with others.

** This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event experienced by me first hand; used with permission. Parents compare children for a variety of reasons. Parental comparisons are often made to assess the child's progress or in an attempt to motivate a child. Children may feel pressured by these comparisons. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem (based on my experience).

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: My crush cares for me, but she is not ready to accept that.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This is an essay about the thoughts I have when I see my crush. When she is around me, I am always happy. She is my best friend. I have known her since we were kids, and she is the only person that makes me feel good. We have been through a lot together, and I know she cares about me, but it's hard for her to accept that.

Read full story
6 comments

A guy dumped his girlfriend because of the rumors he heard from others about her past relationship.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by a labmate who experienced this firsthand; used with permission. Often, people's reputations are ruined by false rumors. Once a story is started, it can very quickly take on a life of its own. And if the individual has no way of defending themselves against these lies, they may end up being victimized by people who have no idea what the truth is. Of course, some people don't care so much about what others think of them and will do what they want throughout their lives.

Read full story
56 comments

My friend's girlfriend left him because of his smoking addiction.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by a friend who experienced this firsthand; used with permission. It’s tough to see someone you care about emotionally and physically suffering because of their tobacco addiction. But it is not uncommon, and if they are lucky, they will have a caring friend who can provide the support that they need.

Read full story
36 comments

My crush wants to do a podcast with me, but why me?

** This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent day, my crush and I were hanging out. we talked about the idea of doing a podcast together to tell their friends' love and breakup stories.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Is being single better than getting committed?

*This blog is based on my opinion and personal experience. Being single has always been a controversial subject. Some people think it is a curse, while others believe they might miss out on something. However, there are both pros and cons to being in either relationship type, which you should consider before getting into one.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: My girlfriend told me she can't marry me because my father isn't wealthy.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission. My girlfriend said she couldn't marry me because my father is not so rich.

Read full story
311 comments

Opinion: My friend's ex-boyfriend cheated on her because she didn't talk to him for a week.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by my close friend when she was feeling very alone and she experienced this firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
133 comments

Opinion: My opinion on the quote by Allen Saunders on life 

"Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans." ― Allen Saunders. This quote by Allen Saunders seems to be a popular one. I think because it's the truth. In my opinion, Life is unpredictable, which makes it so great. It can hit you with many twists and turns, but your Life is yours to enjoy at the end of the day.

Read full story

Opinion: I met a girl who gave me a band-aid and I never forgot her.

** This is the work of nonfiction based on personal experience; used with permission. In this blog post, I hope to enlighten you on how an act of kindness can impact the world. This article aims to illustrate all the ways that small actions can have huge impacts, starting with one small act that left an impression on someone for life, me.

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: I talked with my girlfriend and solved the issue because talking things out is a good idea.

Well, I talked to my girlfriend and solved the issue. We had a misunderstanding affecting our relationship, but we talked it out, and now everything is so much better! Talking things out is a good idea if you're having trouble or dealing with any kind of issue.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: My girlfriend wants me to be a responsible man.

This was the most dramatic thing my girlfriend had ever said to me. She told me she wanted me to be responsible and the kind of man she could rely on. My heart sank. All the feelings that I thought would never happen again and all those stupid, childish mistakes did happen again now, but this time it was different, especially because of how different my girlfriend is.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy