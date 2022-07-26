A video of an elephant waking up a woman in a Thailand hotel room has gone viral.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by saakshijaain

Consider what you would do if an elephant woke you up from your sleep?

I had just watched a video on Instagram of an elephant waking up a woman in a Thailand hotel. so I thought I'd share it with you.

During a nap in her hotel room, a woman was woken up by an elephant, which was recorded in the video and has since gone viral on the internet.

Instagram user Sakshi Jain shared the video on Instagram. It started with a woman resting on her hotel bed and a curious elephant peeking through the window.

The caption of the video reads: " This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even more, better that you can walk, feed, bath and play with them close up. This experience was something different."

There have been more than 70 million views and 2.5 million likes for this short clip since it was shared on Instagram by Saakshi Jaain. Emojis of love and longing abound in the comments area.

Let some of the comments by the users

One user commented, "Wow..it's heaven ❤️ so cute 😍😍🔥I love the elephant 🐘," and another said, "How amazing and wonderful to be woken up by a baby elephant"

But based on my opinion, it's a wonderful experience. It does not happen every time, but sometimes in our lives. We experienced something that we remembered for our whole life. Maybe this was a very good experience for that girl. She may recall this event in her entire life.

And what makes this video special is that cute action by the elephant. After watching this, I'm thinking of visiting Thailand.

Some of you will say that it is kind of scary that while sleeping, a huge elephant comes and wakes you up. Yea, it's a bit scary, but I believe it's also a wonderful experience.

Well, don't forget to share your opinion about this video.

