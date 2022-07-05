Opinion: My cousin started spending his life in sadness after finding out his girlfriend was cheating on him.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced by my cousin firsthand; used with permission.

It's terrifying to suspect that your girlfriend or boyfriend is cheating on you. It's one of the worst feelings in the world.

In today’s society, relationship issues are common among young people. And some of us, especially me, go into depression for a while due to breakups.

Today only My girlfriend said that you deserve better. It was heartbreaking for me to see this message on Whatsapp, but I will talk about this in my next post.

In this blog post, we are going to talk about something more horrifying than breakups: It’s the story of my cousin.

He was kind of a good guy. He was the only son of his parents and was everyone’s favorite child. He was very intelligent and attractive. Everyone admired him for this behavior. But God had different plans for him.

He fell in love with a simple middle-class girl. He was kind of a loyal guy. The day he got into a relationship, he decided he would stick to her no matter how tough the situation got.

The Girl also had the same kind of commitment in the beginning. They had a happy life. Everything was good. Later, he decided to get into a live-in relationship with her as he was so committed to her. She agreed to it too. Both of them started to live happily.

After 2 years of a long and deep relationship, this girl became infatuated with one of her classmates. My cousin no longer looked attractive to her after finding this new hot guy.

She suddenly told my cousin that she needed a break from their live-in relationship and, as an excuse, said that her parents wanted to visit her and she was afraid to tell them about this relationship.

As I told you, my cousin was a very mature guy. He understood the situation and allowed her to move out. That naive guy was unaware of her intentions. After some days, she started hanging out with her new crush and hardly paid attention to my cousin.

But he was confident in his relationship and didn't ask her a single question. One day, he got some flowers and thought he would surprise her by suddenly showing himself up.

After he went to her place, he didn’t find her. Later, he asked her roommate. Her roommate says she had already moved in with a new guy and had been dating him.

This broke him completely; he didn’t know how to react. His heart broke into pieces. He didn’t speak a single word and returned to his room. After seeing this incident, he stopped talking to his friends and family. He left his job and just destroyed his beautiful life.

Well, according to me, what he did was not wise, but for someone who has invested his true feelings and time in a relationship, it is difficult to move on. We hardly find someone who stays loyal to us. We should keep them very safe rather than cheat on them. This happens mainly because of trust issues. If a girl or a guy is not loyal to their partner, there is nothing we can do about it. But if someone breaks their promise and cheats on you, then that is the time you should move out of the relationship.