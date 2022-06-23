Opinion: A guy took revenge on a girl after she rejected him.

** This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event told to me by my friend; I used this with permission.

My friend's brother is currently doing his 2nd year in engineering. This incident happened when he was in his first year. Their college had just started, and all the boys and girls were excited to explore their college life.

They would go to bars and clubs regularly. And literally would enjoy it a lot. One day, they were sitting in a resort when a girl passed by them. She was wonderful.

He couldn't control himself and was so sure that this girl wouldn't deny him, as he was so confident about his good looks that he asked her out for coffee. She denied him right there.

All his friends saw this and laughed at him. His ego got hurt, and he was very angry. And on this day, he took the challenge that he would somehow make that girl fall in love with him and would leave her after that.

And then he started working on this. He would do things just to make her happy or to impress her. As time passed, the girl slowly started thinking about him.

And after around 4 months, the plan was successful.

One fine day, the girl herself proposed to him and asked for forgiveness for her bad behavior during their first meeting. Deep down, the guy never loved her; he just wanted to take revenge.

He at first agreed to a relationship as the girl had proposed because he still wanted to check how deeply she loved him.

For one week, they were together, and after that, he told the whole story about how he took revenge. She broke out and couldn't console herself. And by seeing this, he got the satisfaction that he had successfully taken his revenge.

All I could conclude from this guy's act was, "it's okay to get rejected, not every time we get what we want." There are so many people on this earth. One day, the right one will choose you, and you will experience the madness of love again. "We should let such things go rather than carrying them on our ego."