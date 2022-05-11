Opinion: Is being single better than getting committed?

Feting Blue

*This blog is based on my opinion and personal experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBo7A_0faj9w3d00
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Being single has always been a controversial subject. Some people think it is a curse, while others believe they might miss out on something. However, there are both pros and cons to being in either relationship type, which you should consider before getting into one.

One of the most beneficial things about being single is that it allows you to experience life without worries or distractions. It means you can focus on yourself and pursue your goals without worrying about anyone else's needs, wants, or compromises. This can give you a sense of freedom and allow you to be more creatively driven when working on your projects or writing your songs.

Of course, there are still challenges as you become single, which you must be prepared to deal with. In both cases, you need to prioritize your own life and wellness while still accommodating external factors. This can make it difficult to plan and compromise when necessary.

Most importantly, the thing that sets people off is the way that those in committed relationships choose to present themselves to others. Being in love too much, or married to the idea of being in love, can make someone appear rather foolish. This is especially true if they go out of their way to prove their otherwise meaningless relationship.

When you are single, you retain all of your freedom and don't have to worry about anyone else's feelings or opinions. Being committed is more about finding a person who accepts you for who you are and helps you to become a better person. This is why some people choose to remain single for their entire lives; they don't want to be tied down to anyone.

If you are ready for a committed relationship, you must understand that not everyone will make you happy. You will eventually reach a point where you will have to sacrifice something, even if it is just your favorite shirt or pair of jeans. This can make you feel like your personal independence is gone, but it is not.

Nothing lasts forever, and many factors determine whether or not a relationship should continue. It would be best if you talked to your partner about what matters and how to handle future issues as they arise. This is when you learn what they are truly made of, rather than the facade they are trying to put on for the world.

A committed relationship still allows you to be yourself and make your own choices. On the other hand, a committed relationship also requires you to compromise your needs and wants to make someone else happy. When you are single, you don't have anything to lose, so it is easier to make decisions that will be best for you.

If you are single, don't make any rash decisions because there is always a chance they might not work out. If you are committed, then you need to listen to what your partner has to say and how they feel. It sure is better to be single rather than be in a relationship that doesn't suit you.

# Relationship# single# freedom# dating# marriage

Comments / 27

Published by

some lines on happiness

N/A
2113 followers

