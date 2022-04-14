Opinion: My friend's ex-boyfriend cheated on her because she didn't talk to him for a week.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by my close friend when she was feeling very alone and she experienced this firsthand; used with permission.

We all know that cheating is a big issue among couples, though people usually don't talk about their own experiences.

My friend's ex-boyfriend cheated on her just because she could not talk with him for one week. It's too bad that they are no longer together, but I am glad that she was able to process this and move forward healthily without getting caught up in the drama.

He cheated on her with her best friends, the same girls she had spent lots of time with and gotten to know before they started dating. He said he cheated because she didn't talk to him for a week, but this was during an argument, and she never said that she would not talk with him.

He also moved them away from their family, friends, and, most importantly, her support network. She was also vulnerable--she had been diagnosed with major depression and anxiety disorder and had had some failed relationships before that.

I've never met these ex-boyfriends of hers, but it seems like he was not good husband material. It's very hard to make the right decision without the right support system, especially when you are going through a stressful time like her.

I'm glad that she could move on and find a new partner who is better for her, but if you are in a relationship and feel like you need support from others because your partner isn't giving you or your needs enough attention--connect with others!

Talk to your friends about it, especially the ones you have known for years, so they can give an unbiased opinion.

But from these, I learned one lesson about life, don't be too dependent on anyone.

Don't trust anyone fully. When you are very close to someone, there is a high chance that they will hurt you. It's hard not to be dependent on others, and it can also be hard to watch someone you care about get hurt.