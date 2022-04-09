Opinion: I met a girl who gave me a band-aid and I never forgot her.

Feting Blue

** This is the work of nonfiction based on personal experience; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jq1R3_0f4ZLbu600
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

In this blog post, I hope to enlighten you on how an act of kindness can impact the world. This article aims to illustrate all the ways that small actions can have huge impacts, starting with one small act that left an impression on someone for life, me.

I once met a girl who gave me a band-aid on the playground when I was in elementary school. I had climbed the large metal bars that connected the monkey bars to slide and fell off in the process. All my classmates ran to me, making sure that I was okay.

One of my friends, Muffin (not her real name), said she would get me a band-aid because she knew where to find one. Her mother was also a teacher at our school, so she had easy access to medical supplies. Muffin brought me one emergency band-aid that her mother had in her purse, and I snapped it on my arm to stop the bleeding.

At the moment, I had a single thought in my head: "I met a girl who gave me a band-aid."

It was a simple gesture that she took an interest in my well-being. She seemed concerned about me and helped me to feel better.

This was the first time a girl had cared about me. This one girl turned my world upside down, and she made a lasting impression on me. I have remembered this moment for 10 years now, and I have never forgotten it.

You might be asking yourself, "What makes that girl so special?"

She was simply a random girl who just happened to help me in the best way she could, as a friend would. But over the years, I started to think about how amazing it was that she cared about me enough to help in this way.

I realized that many things happen in our lives that we forget or do not pay attention to. We no longer think about the people who were nice to us like in elementary school because life is busy, and we are so guarded against those who stand out. People do things every day for no reason, and it can make us insensitive.

I want to bring back the importance of remembering people based on their good deeds. I want all of us to sit and think about one person in our life who changed how we look at people and how we treat others. This can affect how you interact with people. This can also affect how you look at the world.

If we all remembered one person, who could impact the world for what they have done in our lives, maybe that would make the world a better place. This is why I am choosing to write this post. Even if only one person remembers an act of kindness that happened to them and acts on it, the world will be a happier place because of it. This is my goal with this article.

If you are thinking about the person who was nice to you, remember to thank them or pay them back in some way (maybe by thanking them). This makes the world a better place, and it will impact your life for the better.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Life# Experience# self improvement# kindness# lesson

Comments / 33

Published by

some lines on happiness

N/A
1513 followers

More from Feting Blue

Opinion: My opinion on the quote by Allen Saunders on life 

"Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans." ― Allen Saunders. This quote by Allen Saunders seems to be a popular one. I think because it's the truth. In my opinion, Life is unpredictable, which makes it so great. It can hit you with many twists and turns, but your Life is yours to enjoy at the end of the day.

Read full story

Opinion: I talked with my girlfriend and solved the issue because talking things out is a good idea.

Well, I talked to my girlfriend and solved the issue. We had a misunderstanding affecting our relationship, but we talked it out, and now everything is so much better! Talking things out is a good idea if you're having trouble or dealing with any kind of issue.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: My girlfriend wants me to be a responsible man.

This was the most dramatic thing my girlfriend had ever said to me. She told me she wanted me to be responsible and the kind of man she could rely on. My heart sank. All the feelings that I thought would never happen again and all those stupid, childish mistakes did happen again now, but this time it was different, especially because of how different my girlfriend is.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: My girlfriend ignored me to make me appreciate her.

I have a girlfriend who doesn't overthink things, and it's one of the reasons I love her so much. Recently she was stuck on a problem she couldn't solve, and rather than try to find the answer; she found another one. She ignored me for an entire day because she knew that at some point, I would need to be social again — even if it meant sacrificing what I wanted for myself to tend to my relationship with her. This may not seem like a big deal, but it is.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Stop overthinking because it ruined my friendship.

This is a post about my experience with overthinking. There is nothing worse than being over-analytical or scrutinizing thoughts and events to insanity. You might know someone like this who always thinks the worst could happen, and all of their actions are constantly guided by worry. They may not be paranoid enough to put their friends in danger, but their anxiety makes them feel like they're playing with fire when they interact with anyone at all.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Trying to make everyone happy frequently leaves us feeling lonely.

The truth is, no matter how hard we try, we can't make everybody happy. And while that might seem like a defeatist attitude at first, the truth is that when you take the pressure off yourself to make everyone around you happy, you'll feel less lonely.

Read full story
10 comments

Freedom to be yourself

It is really difficult to realize that you are a person and not a number at this age. No one knows your name or sees you as an individual; if you're lucky, you would only get a glimpse of who you are when people look at your photograph on Facebook.

Read full story

Opinion: Your true strength comes from recognizing your weaknesses.

When we try to strengthen our weaknesses and focus on only the tasks we are good at, we are wasting vital time and energy in a way that will never bring us what we want. We need to find the value in the things that come easy for us and create meaningful work around those strengths, even if they don’t make up a large portion of our day-to-day lives.

Read full story
10 comments

What to do when your loved one says something that makes you feel like you’re not worth it anymore

You love someone. Maybe your husband, maybe your girlfriend, maybe the guy across the street who sweeps the sidewalk every morning. But one day, they say something that makes you feel like you’re not worth it anymore — which is probably why they said it in the first place.

Read full story
92 comments

Our Present Situation is not Our Final Destination

We all have our ups and downs in life, but for some of us, the downs, depression, and lack of self-confidence seem to be on the regular. The good news is that you’re not alone--no one can get through this life unscathed. You may feel like you're not achieving your goals on paper or in real life, but what you're doing on an everyday basis is more than enough to make yourself proud.

Read full story
12 comments

Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything define you

There are two things that most of us possess less than we think, which define us and make us who we are. Each one is a lesson to be learned, an important life skill to acquire. One is patience when you have nothing, and the other is an attitude when you have everything. In this piece, I will explore these two things in more detail and illustrate how they are related to one another while also providing a few tips on how to expand your mindset so that it includes both of them.

Read full story
7 comments

Be Proud of and Appreciate Your Efforts

There is a lot of stigma around hard work, which is deeply troubling. We live in a culture where it's often met with ridicule rather than praise, where your work ethic might as well be branded on your forehead as a do-gooder. But here's the thing; every person who opens their mouth to say "I'm too hardworking" has been lying to themselves for decades about the true meaning of strength. Here's why.

Read full story
4 comments

Be Yourself Because Everyone Else Is Already Taken.

There's only one question that matters: Who do you want to be? The answer is yours and yours alone. You can choose to work for someone else, get a degree in something no one cares about, and live a life you don't like. Alternatively, you can take control of your fate and learn how to build something incredible for yourself — whether it's a business or your relationship — from the ground up.

Read full story
3 comments

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been demonstrated to infect kidneys

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been demonstrated to infect kidneys and contribute to tissue scarring by researchers from Germany and the Netherlands. Possible long-term renal damage may have been indicated by the development of scar tissue in infected kidneys.

Read full story
12 comments

Dancing Can Benefit Mental Health?

Dancing is not just a way to have fun, but it is also an excellent exercise for your body. Dancing has many mental health benefits that can't be seen on the surface. Dancing is an excellent exercise because it requires a lot of coordination and stamina. In addition, dancing also has a lot of benefits that other forms of exercise can't match.

Read full story
3 comments

Life isn't always smooth sailing as a person with a strong personality

With a strong personality comes a strong character, calmness, and a willingness to face life's challenges head-on. Isn't it perfect, right? People can be intimidated by your outgoing personality…

Read full story

Why Your Comfort Zone Will Forever Change Your Life

Many things in life will change your life forever. The birth of a child, purchase of your first home, and the day you get married are all life-altering events. But there's one thing that can change your life daily, and you probably don't even realize it: your comfort zone. Believe it or not, stepping outside of your comfort zone is one of the best things you can do for yourself – and here's why.

Read full story

A smile is a curve that straightens everything out.

A smile is one of the simplest yet most profound expressions of human emotion. It can convey happiness, friendliness, joy, love, comfort, and many other emotions. A smile can also brighten someone's day and make them feel happier.

Read full story
1 comments

New research reveals how our immune cells use the body’s fat stores to fight infection.

Bruce Wetzel (photographer). Harry Schaefer (photographer), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Research from the University of East Anglia and Quadram Institute shows how our immune cells exploit the body's fat reserves to combat infection. The study, published in Nature Communications on December 8th, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy