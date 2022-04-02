Opinion: My girlfriend ignored me to make me appreciate her.

I have a girlfriend who doesn't overthink things, and it's one of the reasons I love her so much.

Recently she was stuck on a problem she couldn't solve, and rather than try to find the answer; she found another one. She ignored me for an entire day because she knew that at some point, I would need to be social again — even if it meant sacrificing what I wanted for myself to tend to my relationship with her. This may not seem like a big deal, but it is.

My girlfriend's actions were a potent reminder that the art of loving someone is not always easy. It requires us to put ourselves second and our relationship third. To some people, this may sound "limiting," but in truth, being limited in that way means I can show up as the best version of myself.

The bottom line is that all of us tend to overthink things. My girlfriend knows this, and rather than try to find the answer; she let go of it.

She then chose to use her power for something more substantial. By doing so, she made me realize that I could do the same. It was an act of love for me, but it also showed me how much I appreciate her.

Love is not a one-way street; it's a two-way street. It is also a gift that we give to ourselves.

Don't let your ego get you into trouble, especially in relationships. Stand up for yourself and fight for love if need be, but remember that your relationship should take precedence over anything else, no matter what.

Focus on what makes you happy and remember that those moments are special; cherish them and the people in them.

Sometimes we get so caught up in ourselves that we forget to ask our partners what they need. Don't worry if you're not a "people person"; I know it's hard to change those habits, but try.

If your lover forgets how to communicate, take the appropriate steps and be there for them.

Let your partner know that you're there for them and want to figure out how best to be in their world (whatever "their world" is).

You might not be able to change their "ways," but if you do your best to love them, that matters.