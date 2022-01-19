Our Present Situation is not Our Final Destination

We all have our ups and downs in life, but for some of us, the downs, depression, and lack of self-confidence seem to be on the regular. The good news is that you’re not alone--no one can get through this life unscathed. You may feel like you're not achieving your goals on paper or in real life, but what you're doing on an everyday basis is more than enough to make yourself proud.

You're still here, you're still smiling, and that counts for something. The pain, the heartache, and the drama are all part of life. The good thing is that you're not the only one feeling this way.

You might say to yourself, "There's nothing good about me" or "I'm just not enough," but I'm here to tell you that your thoughts don't define your reality.

Our minds, hearts, and spirits are far more powerful than we realize. They can become a positive or negative influence on our lives. Sometimes we don't like the way our minds or hearts make us feel, so we lock them somewhere to keep them away from us. The problem with locking your mind and heart is that you might feel alone as you go through your life. You're not alone.

You're fighting to become a better person, and that hard work is going to take time, but your story doesn't have to end there.

You have the power to create your destiny. You have the power to dream big dreams and make them come true. Challenge yourself each day, never stop growing, and always be grateful for what you are given in life.

The only thing that's changed is you.

When you feel like you've reached a dead end, remember this. You are stronger than you think, and today is just going to be the day when your story takes another turn.

You're going to feel sad, anxious, afraid, and frustrated, but that's exactly how life should make you feel. Sometimes you have to go through those emotions to get what you want in this world. You have to be strong enough and stubborn enough to push through and make those things happen.

All you need is a little bit of patience, some persistence, and a lot of love.