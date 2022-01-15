Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything define you

Feting Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSUwy_0dmjAykr00
Photo by Jan Tinneberg on Unsplash

There are two things that most of us possess less than we think, which define us and make us who we are. Each one is a lesson to be learned, an important life skill to acquire. One is patience when you have nothing, and the other is an attitude when you have everything. In this piece, I will explore these two things in more detail and illustrate how they are related to one another while also providing a few tips on how to expand your mindset so that it includes both of them.

The first thing is patience when you have nothing. It is about learning to be satisfied and content with the little that you have. It’s about not complaining and not feeling entitled in times of need. It’s about the understanding that whatever you have is enough to help you get through life and make it better.

Patience is a great virtue that we all need to master. Very often, things that happen may seem unfair or unjust because they are certainly not what we expected them to be. We just can’t wait patiently for a better tomorrow. What we need to do instead of "waiting for the storm to pass" is to learn how to work with it and make the best of it because nothing lasts forever. Eventually, everything becomes normal again, even if that means doing something you don’t like or completely abandoning all luxuries in exchange for one single thing of value.

It’s also about not giving up in difficult times, because we are only given what we can handle, and it's never too much. What we need to remember is that what doesn’t kill us only makes us stronger, and if we don’t fall apart from a crisis, then we can definitely deal with all the good that comes our way afterward.

As for the second thing, an attitude when you have everything, it’s about enjoying life and feeling genuinely grateful for everything that you have. It is about finding the true meaning of joy in life and not just materialistic wealth as if that was all that mattered. It’s about being thankful for what you have because it is never too much to be happy and carefree.

I believe that being able to realize the joy in things is a sign of maturity and the product of many years of life experience. When a person can reach this level, they stop lamenting the things that they don’t have and instead appreciate the things that they do have.

Achieving such a state of mind will also help us to discover what we truly want in life and, above all, how to make sure that we can get it when we need it. Even if you have everything, you can still lose it all in one second just like that, so make sure that your favorite thing happens when you need it the most.

All in all, we all possess less than we think. No matter how much money you make or how many things you own, no one can eat or drink their wealth. And the feeling of contentment is not always something that comes easily to everyone, especially when facing a crisis. But it is about learning to be patient and also learning how to be happy with what you have. It is about an attitude that starts with being grateful because when you are grateful for what you have, nothing can ever take that away from you.

We all need to learn these two things, including the ones who think that they already know everything. We all possess habits and attitudes that have formed over time, and we need to see how they can make us better people while helping us achieve the life goals that we have had since birth.

Comments / 8

Published by

some lines on happiness

N/A
776 followers

