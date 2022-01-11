Be Yourself Because Everyone Else Is Already Taken.

Feting Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ys3aY_0dirty0m00
Photo by Amanda Jones on Unsplash

There's only one question that matters: Who do you want to be? The answer is yours and yours alone. You can choose to work for someone else, get a degree in something no one cares about, and live a life you don't like. Alternatively, you can take control of your fate and learn how to build something incredible for yourself — whether it's a business or your relationship — from the ground up.

The most important thing you can do to build something worthwhile is to be yourself, first and foremost. This doesn't mean authenticity — that's a different topic entirely. Instead, it means that your ideas for how things should be done come from a deep understanding of who you are and what you want.

You may feel like a lot is riding on this decision, but the truth is, there isn't much at stake. I think it has something to do with Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. Nothing else matters if you don't meet your most basic needs — physical survival, personal safety, social acceptance, etc. As long as you have these covered, you can experiment with what it means to be yourself without much risk of failure.

You may not see it as such, but you do have control over your life and how you live it. Being yourself doesn't mean being ordinary; it means living the life you want to live. Maybe that involves traveling the world, building a business from the ground up, or saving a ton of money for retirement. Perhaps it affects all of those things. The choice is yours to make, and no one else's.

Everyone already has an idea of who they want to be. They know what they want out of life. But they are still missing the ability to become that person. They are following someone else's map, waiting for someone else's dream to come true. And it never will because their dream is too big for them to fit. You have to be a little selfish to create something great. You have to put your dreams ahead of the approval of your peers.

In the end, it doesn't matter how you live your life or who you are. It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks about you. It doesn't matter what kind of "job title" you have or how many things you have on your "to-do list." As long as you are genuine, honest, and true to yourself, that is all that matters. Everything else — the money, the stuff, the other people — comes second.

So what if you don't have a degree? So what if you don't have a lot of money saved up? So what if you aren't married? You might be weaker in some areas of your life than others, but that doesn't mean it has to stay that way. Now is your chance to take control of your life and improve things as much as possible without giving up too much.

You are more than just a body with legs, and you are the sum of your experiences and the totality of what you have learned from them. And no matter what comes your way, you still get to decide what to do about it. Shout this one out loud: "I can do whatever I want!"

This is your life — don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. No one knows better than you how to live it. Don't let anyone else decide for you.

People spend so much time finding themselves, but they have it all backward. You are not some nameless, faceless person with no personality or interests. You are not your job or your collection of possessions. You are a unique individual with a distinct set of skills, talents, and opinions that makes you unlike anyone else on the planet. And when you embrace this fact, everything will change for the better.

The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer. Some people win, and some people lose. This is how society works when you have many different people thrown together with no common purpose or goal. But for you, this doesn't have to be the case. You can choose to change things up to win more often than not.

It's not as hard as you might think. The first thing to do is stop playing the game like everyone else. People will judge you no matter what, so you might as well give them something to consider. Don't try to fit in with everyone else — it won't work out in your favor.

The message here is simple: understand who you are, then be that person. The reason people don't have what they want in life is that they don't like themselves. Is this you? I hope not, but it's not too late to change things around if it is.

Before you can build anything great on your terms, you need to know yourself and be comfortable with who you are and where you come from.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

some lines on happiness

Ohio State
652 followers

More from Feting Blue

Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything define you

There are two things that most of us possess less than we think, which define us and make us who we are. Each one is a lesson to be learned, an important life skill to acquire. One is patience when you have nothing, and the other is an attitude when you have everything. In this piece, I will explore these two things in more detail and illustrate how they are related to one another while also providing a few tips on how to expand your mindset so that it includes both of them.

Read full story
2 comments

Be Proud of and Appreciate Your Efforts

There is a lot of stigma around hard work, which is deeply troubling. We live in a culture where it's often met with ridicule rather than praise, where your work ethic might as well be branded on your forehead as a do-gooder. But here's the thing; every person who opens their mouth to say "I'm too hardworking" has been lying to themselves for decades about the true meaning of strength. Here's why.

Read full story
2 comments

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been demonstrated to infect kidneys

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been demonstrated to infect kidneys and contribute to tissue scarring by researchers from Germany and the Netherlands. Possible long-term renal damage may have been indicated by the development of scar tissue in infected kidneys.

Read full story
12 comments

Dancing Can Benefit Mental Health?

Dancing is not just a way to have fun, but it is also an excellent exercise for your body. Dancing has many mental health benefits that can't be seen on the surface. Dancing is an excellent exercise because it requires a lot of coordination and stamina. In addition, dancing also has a lot of benefits that other forms of exercise can't match.

Read full story
3 comments

Life isn't always smooth sailing as a person with a strong personality

With a strong personality comes a strong character, calmness, and a willingness to face life's challenges head-on. Isn't it perfect, right? People can be intimidated by your outgoing personality…

Read full story

Why Your Comfort Zone Will Forever Change Your Life

Many things in life will change your life forever. The birth of a child, purchase of your first home, and the day you get married are all life-altering events. But there's one thing that can change your life daily, and you probably don't even realize it: your comfort zone. Believe it or not, stepping outside of your comfort zone is one of the best things you can do for yourself – and here's why.

Read full story

A smile is a curve that straightens everything out.

A smile is one of the simplest yet most profound expressions of human emotion. It can convey happiness, friendliness, joy, love, comfort, and many other emotions. A smile can also brighten someone's day and make them feel happier.

Read full story
1 comments

New research reveals how our immune cells use the body’s fat stores to fight infection.

Bruce Wetzel (photographer). Harry Schaefer (photographer), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Research from the University of East Anglia and Quadram Institute shows how our immune cells exploit the body's fat reserves to combat infection. The study, published in Nature Communications on December 8th, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Melting Glaciers May Produce around 6,150 kilometers of new Pacific salmon habitat According to New Research

According to research, more than 6,150 kilometers of new salmon habitat might be produced by glaciers retreating in the Pacific highlands of western North America by 2100. More than 46,000 glaciers in southern British Columbia and south-central Alaska have been "peeled back the ice" so scientists can see how much potential salmon habitat is produced when the underlying bedrock is revealed and fresh streams flow through the landscape. Researchers revealed that with modest temperature increases, glaciers might disclose potential new Pacific salmon habitat approximately comparable to the length of the Mississippi River (6,275 km).

Read full story

Researchers Found Why Neurons Consume So Much Energy Even When at Rest

In terms of energy consumption, the brain consumes more than any other organ, even when its neurons are not exchanging messages known as neurotransmitters with one other. Now, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have discovered that the packing of neurotransmitters may be the reason for this drain on energy.

Read full story

Researchers have discovered a black hole in a Milky Way satellite galaxy

Event Horizon Telescope, uploader cropped and converted TIF to JPG, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Leo I, a dwarf galaxy in the Milky Way's orbit, has a gigantic black hole in its core, found by astronomers at The University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory. The Discovery might revolutionize our knowledge of how galaxies—the building blocks of the universe—evolve. The research was just published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Read full story
1 comments

Researchers recently discovered that water was once present in a region of Mars called Arabia Terra.

Arabia Terra KarteNASA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ari Koeppel, a Ph.D. candidate at Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) have revealed that Arabia Terra, a region on Mars, once had water.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists have found that particular hydrothermal seabed conditions provide a unique home for certain organisms.

As two bio-geoscientists, Jeffrey Dick and Everett Shock have discovered that some hydrothermal seabed settings offer a unique home for particular organisms. This has opened up new possibilities for life in deep waters on Earth and across the solar system; Cellular respiration is the mechanism by which organisms get energy from the food they consume on land by ingesting oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide. The chemicals in our food are biologically unstable in the presence of oxygen: this instability that our cells use to grow and reproduce, a process known as biosynthesis. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences has published their findings.

Read full story

Wound infections may be detected using a gel-based sensor

A group of Singaporean researchers has created a gel-based sensor for detecting infections in exposed wounds. The group details its sensor and how well it functioned when tested in a report published in Science Advances.

Read full story
1 comments

NIPS researchers studied the neural mechanism that permits familiar pictures to be seen even when they are blurred.

Illustrated by Jasmina El Bouamraoui and Karabo Poppy Moletsane, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Neuronal mechanisms that enable us to recognize familiar pictures, even if they are blurry, have been studied by NIPS researchers. Rats undertaking a visual orientation discrimination test showed an increase in neurons responding to low-contrast visual stimuli rather than high-contrast visual stimuli after repeated exposures.

Read full story

A KAUST team has developed an improved method for detecting malicious intrusions

Internet-based industrial control systems are increasingly being utilized to monitor and manage factories and critical infrastructure. As a result of shifting these systems online, they have become much more accessible and affordable. However, it has rendered them more susceptible to attack. This risk is developing in tandem with the increasing deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.

Read full story

Researchers found that cancer cells can suck the mitochondria out of immune cells by forming nanotubes

Breast cancer cellUnknown photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Scientists from Brigham and Women's Hospital and MIT employed nanotechnology to identify a novel method that cancer may neutralize its would-be cellular adversaries. Immune cells are depleted, and cancer cells are boosted by slurping out the immune cell's mitochondria.

Read full story
1 comments

Atrial Fibrillation Could be predicted by Artificial intelligence

ECG Atrial FibrillationEwingdo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an abnormal and typically highly fast heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that may result in blood clots in the heart. A-fib raises the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiac issues.

Read full story
2 comments

Engineers have completed wireless transmission of encoded information using nuclear radiation

For the first time, "fast neutrons" have been used to convey encoded digital information instead of electromagnetic radiation in a novel breakthrough by Lancaster University in the UK and the Jozef Stefan Institute in Slovenia.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy