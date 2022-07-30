The Most Underrated Fall Destinations You Need To Visit This Year

Here is something about fall that puts me in the mood to explore my little piece of paradise. Fall is a great season to travel, because the weather is so much better. There are fewer travelers around, and it's a good time to get away from the hustle.

Now, before you jump on that bandwagon too, understand that this is not just any other list: it's a list of most underrated destinations you need to visit this fall!

Ferona Jose - Canva

Iceland

Iceland is a country in the North Atlantic, with a population of about 340,000 and a parliamentary republic. It has more than 200 volcanoes that are still active.

The country's name comes from an old Norse word for "island," but it actually consists of eight separate islands: Vatnajökull (the largest), Mývatn, and Grímsvötn are among those that are currently above sea level; however, only two-thirds of their surface area is covered by water at any given time due to glacial activity.

Glaciers cover over half the country’s surface area; they provide habitats for many types of flora and fauna and drinking water for residents living around them during the summer months when temperatures rise above freezing.

Bhutan

Bhutan is a landlocked country in South Asia, bordered by China to the north, Nepal, and India to the east, and Tibet autonomous region of China to the south.

It is also one of only two countries with a Buddhist majority (over 80%) and an absolute monarchy. The other country is Myanmar (Burma).

Bhutan's capital city is Thimphu, and its currency is Ngultrum (Bhutanese ngultrum), which was introduced in 2006 by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck following his coronation as king at age 28.

Moldova

Moldova is a country in Eastern Europe and, although small, there are plenty of things to do there. The capital city of Chişinău has many museums and art galleries and a beautiful park where you can enjoy walking or biking through the trees.

The country also has many historical sites built in the Middle Ages: churches, fortresses, and castles like Ciocana Castle or Turnu Severin Fortress offer visitors an opportunity to learn about this period of Moldovan history.

Palau

Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands in the western Pacific Ocean. It is part of Micronesia and shares a border with the Republic of Kiribati to its south.

The country's capital is Koror, where you'll find a small-town feel with plenty of outdoor activities like snorkeling and scuba diving. Palau also offers some incredible beaches that are perfect for swimming or laying out in the sun—but make sure you bring your bathing suit!

Mauritius

Mauritius, located in the Indian Ocean, is a small island nation. It's known for its beaches and tropical climate. The country also has a rich history of colonialism, with many English-speaking people being born there.

It's easy to visit Mauritius on your own; you can fly into any major city like Port Louis or Grand Port, then get a ferry to your hotel or Airbnb rental on the island itself (check out these tips).

If you're planning an extended trip through this beautiful part of the World with family members who aren't familiar with travel destinations like this one, consider renting out an entire villa!

Seychelles

Seychelles is a country in the Indian Ocean. It's made up of 115 islands, and its tropical climate makes it an ideal place to visit if you're looking for beach vacations.

Seychelles is one of the World's best places to see exotic flora and fauna, with more than 1,000 species found here compared to only 200 elsewhere on earth. They also have many endemic species that can be found nowhere else but on these islands, and they're home to some incredible birds!

Mongolia

Mongolia is a landlocked country in East Asia. It borders Russia to the north and China to the south, east, and west.

The capital city of Ulaanbaatar has an estimated population of 1 million people as of 2019, making it one of the largest cities in Mongolia (and among some of Asia's most densely urban areas).

Easter Island (Rapa Nui)

Easter Island (Rapa Nui) is a small island in the Pacific Ocean, located about 3,200 kilometers (1,900 miles) from Chile. It is a territory of Chile and has been inhabited by Polynesians for over 1,000 years.

The island was uninhabited when European explorers first saw it in 1722. They named it "Easter" after Easter Sunday due to its colorful cliffs and hardy vegetation, making it appear like an alpine meadow on earth's farthest edge.

The native population called themselves Rapa Nui ("people of Rapa"), but they called themselves 'Easter Islanders' until 1843 when Captain Cook visited them with his expedition ship 'Endeavour.' This name stuck because he named one island "Rapa Nous" while naming another "Easter Island."

Today, visitors can see Moai statues across Easter Island - these giant stone heads were carved between 1280–1550 CE by early settlers who built them nearly 1000 feet tall along beaches so visitors could see over them easily!

Conclusion

If you're like me and love discovering new places to visit, you'll love these 8 underrated destinations. With so many things to do in the fall, this is a great time to plan your next trip.

Whether it's hiking in New England, shopping on the beach or taking in the fall foliage, there are countless options for the upcoming season. Next time you're planning a trip abroad or visiting friends and family for thanksgiving, put these under appreciated destinations on your list.