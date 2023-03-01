Can Particles Be Created From Empty Space?

Black Hole Photo by From Medium

Empty space is often seen as something uninteresting or unexciting. But it turns out that empty space (the vacuum) is one of the the most nontrivial parts of quantum field theory. In order to know what happens in the vacuum, and if particles can be created from it, we need to take a closer look at a combination of two theories that describe things from particle collisions to galaxy collisions. We need to take a look at quantum field theory on curved spacetime.

What Doesn't Happen in a Vacuum?

Let’s look at our first contender for particles being created from nothing: virtual particles. You may have heard that inside a vacuum, particles can “pop” into and out of existence. These "virtual particles" are supposedly responsible for particle interactions. But it turns out that virtual particles aren’t real particles that exist, but mathematical tools that represent what is called the propagator. In quantum field theory, the vacuum is defined as the state with no particles present, so it seems like the answer to the question of this article is a big no. But physics has taught us that there always seems to be more to an answer than just "no", and this is no exception. While there are no particles in a vacuum in flat spacetime, curved spacetime can complicate some things. Let's look at our second contender for particles being created from empty space—horizon radiation.

Horizon Radiation

When we have flat spacetime (so no gravity), different observers will agree on the number of particles in some space. If one observer sees 0 particles present in some region, then another observer will also see 0 particles in that same region. But when spacetime is curved, this is no longer the case. Curved spacetime "mixes" the positive and negative frequency modes of the quantum field, implying that the measured existence of particles becomes observer dependent. This is the basis for the Hawking Effect: An observer free falling into a black hole may see 0 particles, while an observer hovering outside the black hole will see the vacuum populated with particles. This seems to look like particles coming from empty space.

But not so fast. While different observers may see a different number of particles in a vacuum, this doesn't mean that a particle is coming from the vacuum. Each observer sees a constant number of particles in a vacuum. It is only when we compare the observers that we see a discrepancy. We need to look at a single observer and see if the number of particles in a vacuum changes in their own frame of reference. Horizon radiation isn't quite a smoking particle gun, but something else might.

Expanding Spacetime

One obvious reason as to why we might first dismiss the thought of particles being created from nothing is energy conservation. If initially there are no particles, and then particles magically appear, wouldn't that violate the law of conservation of energy? Yes! But It turns out that energy ISN'T conserved in general! Noether's theorem tells us that energy is only conserved when our system "looks" the same over time. This turns out to be the case only if spacetime is static. But we know that spacetime isn't static--it's expanding, so therefore energy isn't conserved in an expanding spacetime. This has some strange implications in quantum field theory. When we do the calculations for quantum field theory on a curved expanding spacetime (called FRW spacetime), we see that the number of particles in a vacuum changes. Say there's 0 particles in the far past. After spacetime expands, the quantum field changes, and in the far future there will be a nonzero amount of particles. In other words, initially we have a vacuum—no particles present. But after spacetime expands, we no longer have a vacuum (there’s a nonzero amount of particles). So there we have it: quantum field theory predicts that particles are created from nothing in an expanding spacetime.

But just because quantum field theory predicts something does not mean it is true. We have no evidence for particles being created from expanding spacetime, and there is little evidence for the validity of quantum field theory in curved spacetime in general. Experiments for quantum field theory in curved spacetime has yet to be devised. It could be the case that quantum field theory in curved spacetime as an approximation isn't valid, and we'd instead have to use a full quantum gravity theory. But it can be argued that since quantum field theory in flat spacetime has succeeded many experimental tests, it would be reasonable to trust the predictions it makes for curved spacetime.

There’s More!

Thanks for reading! There is still more about quantum field theory in curved spacetime that we haven’t talked about. If you want to learn more about this interesting field, check out my channel Fermion Physics where I have made many tutorials on the subject. Till next time!