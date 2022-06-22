Researchers discover the global consequences of the Atlantic ocean’s current

Photo by Buzz Andersen on Unsplash

Global warming has affected many environmental changes – on land and water alike. For example, researchers have recently discovered that the rate at which the warm water currents from the tropics would reach the Northern Atlantic has slowed down immensely with climate change. As a result, globalists have become increasingly worried over the consequences of such a sudden change in the water currents in the Atlantic.

In a recent study published in the ‘Nature Climate Change’, scientists have deeply studied the global climate effects of such a change in the Atlantic conveyor. The Atlantic overturning circulation is made up of a large section of warm tropical water that moves towards the Northern Atlantic and allows the climatic conditions across Europe to remain mild. Also, it helps the tropical areas to lose heat during the current water movements. Although the changes in the water currents flow have been recorded previously, the slowdown has become more pronounced in the last few decades, raising concerns among environmentalists across the globe.

Researchers believe that with the collapse of this Atlantic meridional overturning circulation system, the planet’s climate will drastically change and result in heavy rainfall in the eastern Australian regions. Furthermore, the United States may become one of the worst hit areas with higher chances of droughts and bushfires.

Such changes have already been experienced across the globe. For example, Australia has been undergoing climate changes like higher humidity and increased flooding in Queensland and New South Wales. North America has also experienced some drastic changes in recent years. For instance, the rates of droughts and bush fires have increased exponentially. This has, in turn, affected the economy of the countries, like the forest fires of 2021 alone cost about 80 billion US dollars.