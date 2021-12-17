Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in No Way Home?

The time has come to answer the question that keeps Spider-Man fans worldwide awake: do Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Even though the actors who antagonized his films were confirmed for several months, at no time has an official answer been given about the Spider-Man of both actors until now.

This note contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One more warning. If you have not seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, we invite you to go to the movies and then come back to read this note.

Are you already gone? The spoilers are coming.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is based on a dimensional rift caused by a spell that went wrong for Dr. Strange. This mistake reverses Peter Parker's desire because instead of people in his world forgetting that he is Spider-Man, he causes everyone who knows his secret to be transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Therefore, the Spider-Man villains in the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films are beginning to reach the MCU. At some point, they all knew the identity of Peter Parker; and boy is the Spider-Men careless since practically all their villains know their secret identity.

Victoria Alonso, the producer of Marvel Studios, knew it | Image: Special Marvel Studios

And if villains can cross the multiverse ... so can heroes. So yeah, both Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker are lost in Tom Holland's universe. They are both confused by their unexpected journey through the multiverse, but they know well that their counterpart needs them.

Despite all the times they denied it, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again don their iconic Spider-Man suits to fight alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thank you, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures!

If you want to know more about Spider-Man: No Way Home and other Marvel characters, remember that the film was released this December 15. Remember not to make spoilers.