Madam Tammy Gets Music Advice From Legendary Producer Timbaland

Chicago is known for music, but now the female rapper’s are taking over the rap game in the city of Chicago.

Recently, the female rapper’s of the music industry have been literally carrying Hip Hop on their backs, but nothing is more important than when Chicago women come together. Rapper Madam Tammy was born and raised on the far South Side of Chicago in the wild wild 100’s, who's been heating up the Chicago music scene since she started her career not even a years ago.

Madam Tammy new single “ We Outside“ has been getting spin’s on 92.3 Fm radio station, the song is definitely a summer banger, but more importantly she has been able to talk to legends like Timbaland, who has help mainstream artist like Aaliyah , Tink and more.

Timbaland said, that he like the song also her flow. But he also stated it should be funny also wishing her a happy journey in her pursuit as a hip hop icon, that the fans will remember. The outspoken produce, has a music review show he does on TikTok live. He allow artists to send their music in for download or pay to play.

After 50 years in hip-hop, we are officially living in a renaissance of female rap. From Chicago rap to Bronx Drill, the music scene is currently being upgraded as it should. It’s taken a while for women in rap to get the respect they deserve, but now artist like Madam Tammy take the industry by storm giving every girl growing up in urban areas hope, that she can also be the next big hip hop icon.

