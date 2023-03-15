Tesla drivers surprised after swapping identical cars by mistake

Tesla Photo by Charlie Deets on Unsplash

A recent incident in Vancouver has left many people surprised and confused about the capabilities of the Tesla app. Rajesh Randev, an immigration consultant, had an unexpected mix-up when he accidentally got into someone else's Tesla and drove off, using the app on his own phone [1]. Randev thought he was getting into his Tesla on Tuesday as the car was the same make and color. He opened the door with his app, got in, and even drove off, but it wasn’t until he was driving that he realized something wasn’t quite right. It turned out that he had unlocked and jumped into another person’s Tesla that was parked next to his car.

Randev realized his mistake only after 15 minutes of driving when he noticed that the car's interior looked different from his own. He then got a text on his phone that read, “Rajesh are you driving Tesla?" and was informed by the owner of the Tesla that he was driving the wrong car. After a brief conversation with the owner, Randev was able to return the car and get his own vehicle. Interestingly, he was also able to get in the car again, drive it again, and pick up his children from school [1].

Randev's experience has raised concerns about the Tesla app's security. The app is designed to provide access to the person's Tesla as long as the phone and the vehicle have connectivity. Owners can also lock and unlock the vehicle, manage climate control, and find the nearest charging station through the app [1]. While Randev reached out to Tesla and provided video evidence of the incident, he had some emails bounce back and no one from Tesla has contacted him yet. Global News also reached out to Tesla multiple times but did not receive a response [1].

The incident has also made people curious about the capabilities of the Tesla app and how it can be used to unlock and drive someone else's vehicle. Although the app has a unique identifier for each Tesla, there is still some ambiguity about how the app can mistakenly grant access to the wrong car, as was the case with Randev [1]. As of now, the incident serves as a reminder to Tesla owners to be careful when using the app and to double-check before unlocking and getting into their vehicles.