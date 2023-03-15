Vancouver, WA

Tesla drivers surprised after swapping identical cars by mistake

Fatima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bl0o_0lJxElgB00
TeslaPhoto byCharlie DeetsonUnsplash

A recent incident in Vancouver has left many people surprised and confused about the capabilities of the Tesla app. Rajesh Randev, an immigration consultant, had an unexpected mix-up when he accidentally got into someone else's Tesla and drove off, using the app on his own phone [1]. Randev thought he was getting into his Tesla on Tuesday as the car was the same make and color. He opened the door with his app, got in, and even drove off, but it wasn’t until he was driving that he realized something wasn’t quite right. It turned out that he had unlocked and jumped into another person’s Tesla that was parked next to his car.

Randev realized his mistake only after 15 minutes of driving when he noticed that the car's interior looked different from his own. He then got a text on his phone that read, “Rajesh are you driving Tesla?" and was informed by the owner of the Tesla that he was driving the wrong car. After a brief conversation with the owner, Randev was able to return the car and get his own vehicle. Interestingly, he was also able to get in the car again, drive it again, and pick up his children from school [1].

Randev's experience has raised concerns about the Tesla app's security. The app is designed to provide access to the person's Tesla as long as the phone and the vehicle have connectivity. Owners can also lock and unlock the vehicle, manage climate control, and find the nearest charging station through the app [1]. While Randev reached out to Tesla and provided video evidence of the incident, he had some emails bounce back and no one from Tesla has contacted him yet. Global News also reached out to Tesla multiple times but did not receive a response [1].

The incident has also made people curious about the capabilities of the Tesla app and how it can be used to unlock and drive someone else's vehicle. Although the app has a unique identifier for each Tesla, there is still some ambiguity about how the app can mistakenly grant access to the wrong car, as was the case with Randev [1]. As of now, the incident serves as a reminder to Tesla owners to be careful when using the app and to double-check before unlocking and getting into their vehicles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tesla# tesla mixup# tesla glitch# is tesla safe# news

Comments / 5

Published by

Hi, I am Fatima, a mother of two and a freelance writer. I've always had a passion for storytelling, and I love sharing my experiences and life lessons with the world. My journey as a mother has been filled with ups and downs, but through it all, I have remained resilient and determined to share my story. When I am not writing, I enjoy spending time with my family, exploring new places, and indulging in my love for creating digital art. I believe that life is an adventure and that every moment is an opportunity to learn and grow.

N/A
48 followers

More from Fatima

Sonic Frontiers Update Announced - will launch on March 22, 2023

Jukebox, Photo Mode, and New Challenge modes. SEGA has announced that the first of three Sonic Frontiers content updates, called the “Sights, Sounds, and Speed” update, will launch on March 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. The update brings new features to the game, including a Jukebox, Photo Mode, and new challenge modes.

Read full story

The Silicon Valley Bank Downfall

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse is March 10, 2023,. A large bank that caters to the tech industry, collapsed after a bank run. Federal regulators have taken emergency measures to backstop the financial system.

Read full story

Lionel Messi Gifts World Cup-Winning Teammates Personalized 24-Karat Gold iPhones in a Generous Act of Camaraderie

Lionel Messi's latest act of generosity has left fans and football enthusiasts in awe. According to recent reports, the Argentine football star has gifted his World Cup-winning team and staff with personalized 24-karat gold iPhones. Each phone is said to have been engraved with the recipient's name and number, along with the emblem of the Argentine national football team and the text "World Cup Champions 2022".

Read full story
4 comments

Perspective Shift in Respectful Parenting

When you see the world through your child’s lens only then you will understand their behavior. The First Step in Respectful Parenting — Perspective Shift. Respectful parenting starts with a simple perspective shift. To see all children in the whole world, through a new lens. All children are beautiful, wonderful, perfect, innocent, pure, creative, motivated, lovely, compassionate, kind, and loving.

Read full story

The Viral Tiktok Filter

In recent months, the Bold Glamour filter on TikTok has gained popularity, with many users trying it out and sharing their transformed appearance online. The filter alters users' facial features, giving them a more polished and perfected look. While some users enjoy the fun and playful aspect of the filter, others are concerned about the potential negative impact it could have on mental health and body image.

Read full story

A Love that Endures Time and Illness

Lessons Learned from the Story of an Elderly Couple. As I wandered through the park on a crisp autumn morning, I couldn't help but notice an elderly couple strolling hand in hand. Despite the chill in the air and the occasional gust of wind, they held fast to one another, their fingers intertwined as they moved forward.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy