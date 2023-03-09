Lionel Messi Gifts World Cup-Winning Teammates Personalized 24-Karat Gold iPhones in a Generous Act of Camaraderie

Lionel Messi's latest act of generosity has left fans and football enthusiasts in awe. According to recent reports, the Argentine football star has gifted his World Cup-winning team and staff with personalized 24-karat gold iPhones. Each phone is said to have been engraved with the recipient's name and number, along with the emblem of the Argentine national football team and the text "World Cup Champions 2022".

The phones were designed by CEO of iDesign Gold (@idesigngold), Ben Lyons, who Messi reportedly reached out to a few months after their historic World Cup victory. It is said that each device cost Messi approximately $200,000 for all 35, a small price to pay for the priceless memories and bond that was forged during their victory in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvnCV_0lDXJHHW00
Messi with LyonsPhoto byidesign

Messi's reputation as a generous and thoughtful teammate is not new. He has always been known to go above and beyond for his fellow players, even going as far as gifting his boots to a young fan during one of his matches. The fact that he is one of iDesign Gold's most loyal customers only serves to highlight the quality and luxury of the gold iPhones he has gifted to his teammates.

It is clear that Messi's legacy is not just about his exceptional talent on the field but also about his character and generosity off the field. His latest gift to his World Cup-winning teammates is a testament to this fact and is sure to be cherished by them for years to come as a symbol of their unforgettable victory and the bonds that were formed during their journey.

