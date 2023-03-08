In 1978, a 16-year-old girl met a strange woman after giving birth. Five days later, her newborn baby was stolen.

(L) age-progression photo of Raymond Green Jr. at 44 (R) the woman who took him as a baby Photo by NCMEC

On November 1, 1978 , 16-year-old Donna Green gave birth to her second child, Raymond Green Jr. at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donna and her boyfriend at the time, Raymond Green, also had a daughter together named Raymonda who had been born just a year earlier.

A few hours later, Donna went to the nursery to visit Raymond. While there, a woman approached her and introduced herself as Lisa Morris.

Lisa told Donna her sister had just given birth. She pointed at a newborn and said the child was her niece. Lisa asked Donna which baby was hers and she pointed at Raymond Jr.

Donna invited Lisa to her room where they continued their conversation. They got to know one another and became friends.

At least, that’s what Donna thought. As it turned out, Lisa befriended the teenager for one reason only and that was to steal her newborn baby.

The next day, Lisa returned to the hospital and visited Donna. This time, she asked more specific questions such as the name of Raymond Jr.’s father.

“She stayed in my room for a while. She was asking: Where do you live? What’s your baby’s name? Pretty much all the info she asked for, I gave it,” Donna told the Surviving Parents Coalition .

Donna told Lisa she was scheduled to be discharged on November 3rd. That day, Lisa showed up to say goodbye and asked for a ride home. A relative dropped Donna off first, revealing the teen’s address.

On November 6, Lisa arrived at Donna’s home unannounced wearing a red bandana. She told Donna she had traveled across town by bus just to visit her and her family.

Donna invited Lisa inside. An hour later, Donna went to take a quick shower, leaving Lisa alone with baby Raymond, her brother Tony, and her newborn nephew Mike.

When Donna returned a few minutes later, baby Raymond and Lisa were gone. Unfortunately, Tony had fallen asleep with baby Mike on the couch.

“Tony said she picked the baby up to keep him from crying and she walked out the front door. He thought she was my friend,” Donna recalled .

Frantic, Donna ran outside and began screaming for her baby. A neighbor told her she saw a woman enter a brown van. She was holding a baby wrapped in a blanket. A male driver quickly fled the scene.

Donna reported 5-day-old Raymond Jr. missing and sadly, his disappearance barely garnered any media attention.“They didn’t give me much help because I was poor and black,” Donna stated in 2018.

The authorities ultimately determined that everything “Lisa Morris” told Donna was a lie including her name. They checked with Grady Hospital and confirmed they did not have a patient who had a sister by that name.

Lisa was described as a Black woman in her early 20s. She was roughly 5'6" and 170 lbs. She had scars on her forehead and a mole on her left cheek.

A sketch of “Lisa Morris” who wore a red bandana (R) what she may look like 40+ years later Photo by AJC

Donna felt immense guilt for years. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green, blamed her for the abduction and their relationship ultimately fell apart. However, the couple reunited 12 years later in 1990, got married, and went on to have 5 more children together, as well as 12 grandchildren. Raymond passed away in 1999.

There are no photos of Raymond Green Jr. but age-progression photos of what he may look like were created based on what his siblings look like.

Donna has never given up searching for her son. She submitted her DNA to multiple ancestry websites, hoping one day a match will lead her to him. She believes he is still alive and likely doesn’t know he’s a missing child.

Recently, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that a new age-progression photo of Raymond Green Jr. at 44 years old will be displayed at 28,000 gas states across 48 states. Their hope is for someone to recognize Raymond, and put an end to the 4-decade-old mystery.

If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD at 1-404-658-6666.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow me on Ko-fi.