8-year-old Breadson John found safe after an 8-month-long search

A missing 8-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington has been found after a nearly 8-month-long search. As previously reported, Breadson John was left in the custody of his grandparents, Masterino Machuo and Refoela Refalopei, after his biological parents traveled to Micronesia in 2022 and never returned.

In June 2022, a concerned neighbor requested a welfare check claiming they hadn't seen Breadson, who reportedly played in the backyard every day, since May or early June of 2022.

On June 17, a welfare check was conducted, however, Breadson was not located in the home. His grandparents insisted he was safe but refused to divulge his location. They moved out shortly after the visit.

In December 2022, Masterino Machuo and Refoela Refalopei were charged with custodial interference as they remained uncooperative with the search. The investigation subsequently determined that Breadson had not been enrolled in the school district and never attended school.

On February 17, 2023, the FBI found Breadson John in Jasper County, Missouri, near Joplin, and determined that he had been in the state since August 2022. CPS workers then traveled from Vancouver, Washington to Missouri, and returned Breadson to his home state of Washington.

What remains unclear is who brought Breadson across state lines, who he lived with for the last six months, and in whose custody he will remain now, however, it comes with great relief that Breadson was located safe and sound, as many similar cases do not have such a happy ending.

