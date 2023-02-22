25 years ago, a young pregnant mother failed to show up for work. What happened to Shannon Arif?

Shannon Elaine Arif Photo by CW

Shannon Arif grew up in League City, Texas. In 1996, she married her high school sweetheart, Rahyab Arif, and they moved to Clarksville, Tennessee. Rahyab became a Fort Campbell soldier while Shannon found work at Walmart just one mile from their apartment. By March 1998, the couple had a 15-month-old son together named Quinton, and Shannon was newly pregnant.

Shannon and Rayhab's apartment at 377 Peabody Drive Photo by Google Maps

On March 16, 1998, Shannon was scheduled to work from 4:30 pm to 9:15 pm, however, she never showed up for her shift. On March 17, Arif reported Shannon missing. He claimed he last saw her at 9:40 am when he left for work the previous day. He said he drove to Walmart after she failed to return home and found Shannon's car in the parking lot. It was locked and her purse was inside.

Shannon was never seen or heard from again.

While Arif maintained that he and Shannon were in a happy marriage, Shannon told her best friend and a co-worker that they were having marital problems and that she was considering a divorce. Shannon's father, Arthur Riley, described his daughter's marriage as "cold" and "troubled."

A newspaper clipping of Shannon's case Photo by CW

Arif reportedly told Quinton that his mother left because she no longer wanted him, however, loved ones insisted Shannon adored her son and never would have left him. Arif later moved away and re-married. Today, Quinton is 26 and a member of the U.S. Navy. He continues searching for answers.

Shannon was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, sweatpants, and Nike sneakers. Nearly 25 years later, the search for Shannon Arif continues. Today, she would be 45 years old.

If you have any information, contact Clarksville PD at 931-648-0656.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow me on Ko-Fi.