In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?

(L) Brittany Shante Robinson (R) Age-progression photo at 17 Photo by True Case Files

14-year-old Brittany Shante Robinson lived in Mobile, Alabama, with her mother, Tiana Hogue. According to loved ones, Brittany loved to read and draw. She got along well with her teachers and was in advanced classes. Tiana shared custody with Brittany's father, Demetric Lemond Hooper.

On June 14, 2012, Demetric's sister, Sierra Hooper, picked Brittany up and dropped her off at Demetric's home for a short visit. She was expected to return home on June 18, however, that didn't happen. At first, Tiana wasn't concerned when Brittany didn't show up. She assumed that Brittany was having a good time with her father and that they had simply extended the trip for a day or two.

On June 20, Tiana texted Demetric and he responded that he would have Brittany home in an hour. Three hours later, there was still no sign of Brittany. Tiana called Demetric repeatedly but he didn't answer. Instead, he sent her a text claiming they were at a wedding and that he would drop Brittany off soon. Demetric stopped communicating with Tiana at this point and she never saw her daughter again.

Frantic, Tiana drove to Demetric's home and got in touch with his landlord. Together, they made their way inside his home only to find it empty. In fact, there was no sign that Brittany had ever been there.

On July 26, a warrant was issued for Demetric for custodial interference. Unfortunately, he was nowhere to be found. It wasn't until four months later that a witness called in a tip claiming that he had been on a bus with a man who resembled Demetric. The bus was from Mississippi to Tennessee and the witness overheard Demetric during a phone call in which he said he was headed to Arkansas. He was indeed located at a research facility in Arkansas where he was being paid to take experimental medication for schizophrenia. Found in his possession were Brittany's pink iPod and a rope.

Demetric was sentenced to 10 years but he was released early in 2016. He continues to maintain that Brittany is safe but refuses to divulge any more information. The search for Brittany continues.

Brittany was last seen wearing a pink floral shirt and blue jeans. She has asthma and was without her medication when she went to visit her father. She is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact MPD at 251-208-1700.

